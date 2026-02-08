New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #117

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Eric Folino Hours For the Taking Rock CanCon/KWCon Melody McArthur Roses Never Fade – Single Country Clean, Explicit, and Instrumental versions available CanCon Papercap Guns Garden of Chaos – Single Rock CanCon Papercap Guns Never Try Again – Single Rock CanCon The Darts Apocalypse – Single Rock No Duane Regretzky Mind Palace Rock CanCon FRANKLIN decay Metal CanCon The McDades Gardener’s Light – Single Folk CanCon Ethan Chruchill The Bloody Monster Club Rock CanCon The Trouts Hooked to the Woods Rock CanCon Dawn Melanie Death Has – Single Folk No kpec3 arrival perfection – Single Rock No WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS Imposter Sindrone – Single Rock No Renee’ Michele Silent Tears – Single Classical No Aysay Haydi Gidelim – Single World No Alanna Matty January – Single Folk CanCon Conspiracy of Owls Conspiracy of Owls Rock No pinksnail this mess is more blessed with u in it Rock CanCon Buzz Hummer Death By Cheese Rock CanCon Red Output Clay – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Red Output Mud Wit Burz – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Pat Duquette Eternel – Single Folk CanCon Pat Duquette Un Instant – Single Folk CanCon The Mbira Renaissance Band Roto World CanCon The East Pointers Schoonertown Folk CanCon Maria Dunn Hardscrabble Hope Folk CanCon Beau Nectar Tulip – Single Pop CanCon The Imaginary Band Polka Hands – Single Folk CanCon Natasha Fisher The Motions – Single Punk CanCon Allegories The Next Life – Single Rock CanCon Allen Dobb At the Bridge – Single Folk CanCon Lights A6EXTENDED Pop CanCon Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar My Crown – Single Blues CanCon James Filkins Dog-Eared Days – Single Folk / Instrumental No James Filkins Gratitude – Single Folk / Instrumental No TicTacTec We Will Glow – Single Pop No Cobra Barbara Film de teuer – Single Metal CanCon TeethOut Fade Into You – Single Punk Reworked version CanCon Joseph Schertz Sweet Nothings & Other Weapons Rock No Her Motives Are Silent It’s Ok – Single Alternative CanCon Brian Sumner Rough Stuff – Single Folk No Nick Schofield Blue Hour Ambient CanCon Wilson Tanner Smith Perpetual Guest Ambient No Devin Maxwell Megadrought Classical No Private Name Private Number Floating – Single Hip Hop CanCon Last Ditch Effort Blister in the Sun – Single Punk No The Setting By the Light of the Moon – Single Jazz No Lily Lowe Beautiful Disaster Rock No Lomor Sabouk Rouge Metal No Combine the Victorious Amnesia Alternative CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Renee’ Michele – Silent Tears

Nick Schofield – Goodnight Sun

Thommy Andersson – Echoes From the Pines

The Setting – By the Light of the Moon

The Mbira Renaissance Band – Vashe Vauya

AySay – Haydi Gidelim

Dawn Melanie – Death Has (feat. Buda A & Nat Bruzas)

Beau Nectar – Tulip (feat. Vox Rea)

TicTacTec – We Will Glow

Apollo – I AM

DJ Ritz, PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER, & Kinsmuv – FLOATING

Melody McArthur – Roses Never Fade

The East Pointers – Townies

Maria Dunn – Coal is a Thirsty Business

Allen Dobb – At the Bridge

Brian Sumner – Rough Stuff

Eric Folino – The London Frog

Red Output – Mud wit Burz

Pinksnail – Snooze Button

Ethan Churchill – Cricket in the Hay

The Trouts – Dancing My Own Way

Home By Nine – The Sound

The Darts – Apocalypse

Adam Weintraub – Drift Away

Natasha Fisher – The Motions

Gene Champagne – I Can’t Pretend

Gavyn Bernhardt – Dead Sound on the Radio

WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS – Imposter Sindrome

FRANKLIN – Backed Into a Corner

Lomor – A Shiny Day for a Vampire

Papercap Guns – Garden of Chaos

Joseph Schertz – Can’t Pray This Away

See y’all next time!