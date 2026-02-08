The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #117

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Eric Folino Hours For the Taking Rock CanCon/KWCon
Melody McArthur Roses Never Fade – Single Country Clean, Explicit, and Instrumental versions available CanCon
Papercap Guns Garden of Chaos – Single Rock CanCon
Papercap Guns Never Try Again – Single Rock CanCon
The Darts Apocalypse – Single Rock No
Duane Regretzky Mind Palace Rock CanCon
FRANKLIN decay Metal CanCon
The McDades Gardener’s Light – Single Folk CanCon
Ethan Chruchill The Bloody Monster Club Rock CanCon
The Trouts Hooked to the Woods Rock CanCon
Dawn Melanie Death Has – Single Folk No
kpec3 arrival perfection – Single Rock No
WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS Imposter Sindrone – Single Rock No
Renee’ Michele Silent Tears – Single Classical No
Aysay Haydi Gidelim – Single World No
Alanna Matty January – Single Folk CanCon
Conspiracy of Owls Conspiracy of Owls Rock No
pinksnail this mess is more blessed with u in it Rock CanCon
Buzz Hummer Death By Cheese Rock CanCon
Red Output Clay – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Red Output Mud Wit Burz – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
Pat Duquette Eternel – Single Folk CanCon
Pat Duquette Un Instant – Single Folk CanCon
The Mbira Renaissance Band Roto World CanCon
The East Pointers Schoonertown Folk CanCon
Maria Dunn Hardscrabble Hope Folk CanCon
Beau Nectar Tulip – Single Pop CanCon
The Imaginary Band Polka Hands – Single Folk CanCon
Natasha Fisher The Motions – Single Punk CanCon
Allegories The Next Life – Single Rock CanCon
Allen Dobb At the Bridge – Single Folk CanCon
Lights A6EXTENDED Pop CanCon
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar My Crown – Single Blues CanCon
James Filkins Dog-Eared Days – Single Folk / Instrumental No
James Filkins Gratitude – Single Folk / Instrumental No
TicTacTec We Will Glow – Single Pop No
Cobra Barbara Film de teuer – Single Metal CanCon
TeethOut Fade Into You – Single Punk Reworked version CanCon
Joseph Schertz Sweet Nothings & Other Weapons Rock No
Her Motives Are Silent It’s Ok – Single Alternative CanCon
Brian Sumner Rough Stuff – Single Folk No
Nick Schofield Blue Hour Ambient CanCon
Wilson Tanner Smith Perpetual Guest Ambient No
Devin Maxwell Megadrought Classical No
Private Name Private Number Floating – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Last Ditch Effort Blister in the Sun – Single Punk No
The Setting By the Light of the Moon – Single Jazz No
Lily Lowe Beautiful Disaster Rock No
Lomor Sabouk Rouge Metal No
Combine the Victorious Amnesia Alternative CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Renee’ Michele – Silent Tears
Nick Schofield – Goodnight Sun
Thommy Andersson – Echoes From the Pines
The Setting – By the Light of the Moon
The Mbira Renaissance Band – Vashe Vauya
AySay – Haydi Gidelim
Dawn Melanie – Death Has (feat. Buda A & Nat Bruzas)
Beau Nectar – Tulip (feat. Vox Rea)
TicTacTec – We Will Glow
Apollo – I AM
DJ Ritz, PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER, & Kinsmuv – FLOATING
Melody McArthur – Roses Never Fade
The East Pointers – Townies
Maria Dunn – Coal is a Thirsty Business
Allen Dobb – At the Bridge
Brian Sumner – Rough Stuff
Eric Folino – The London Frog
Red Output – Mud wit Burz
Pinksnail – Snooze Button
Ethan Churchill – Cricket in the Hay
The Trouts – Dancing My Own Way
Home By Nine – The Sound
The Darts – Apocalypse
Adam Weintraub – Drift Away
Natasha Fisher – The Motions
Gene Champagne – I Can’t Pretend
Gavyn Bernhardt – Dead Sound on the Radio
WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS – Imposter Sindrome
FRANKLIN – Backed Into a Corner
Lomor – A Shiny Day for a Vampire
Papercap Guns – Garden of Chaos
Joseph Schertz – Can’t Pray This Away

See y’all next time!

