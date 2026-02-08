New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #117

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Eric Folino
|Hours For the Taking
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Melody McArthur
|Roses Never Fade – Single
|Country
|Clean, Explicit, and Instrumental versions available
|CanCon
|Papercap Guns
|Garden of Chaos – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Papercap Guns
|Never Try Again – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Darts
|Apocalypse – Single
|Rock
|No
|Duane Regretzky
|Mind Palace
|Rock
|CanCon
|FRANKLIN
|decay
|Metal
|CanCon
|The McDades
|Gardener’s Light – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ethan Chruchill
|The Bloody Monster Club
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Trouts
|Hooked to the Woods
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dawn Melanie
|Death Has – Single
|Folk
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|perfection – Single
|Rock
|No
|WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS
|Imposter Sindrone – Single
|Rock
|No
|Renee’ Michele
|Silent Tears – Single
|Classical
|No
|Aysay
|Haydi Gidelim – Single
|World
|No
|Alanna Matty
|January – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Conspiracy of Owls
|Conspiracy of Owls
|Rock
|No
|pinksnail
|this mess is more blessed with u in it
|Rock
|CanCon
|Buzz Hummer
|Death By Cheese
|Rock
|CanCon
|Red Output
|Clay – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Red Output
|Mud Wit Burz – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Pat Duquette
|Eternel – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Pat Duquette
|Un Instant – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Mbira Renaissance Band
|Roto
|World
|CanCon
|The East Pointers
|Schoonertown
|Folk
|CanCon
|Maria Dunn
|Hardscrabble Hope
|Folk
|CanCon
|Beau Nectar
|Tulip – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Imaginary Band
|Polka Hands – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Natasha Fisher
|The Motions – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Allegories
|The Next Life – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Allen Dobb
|At the Bridge – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lights
|A6EXTENDED
|Pop
|CanCon
|Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
|My Crown – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|James Filkins
|Dog-Eared Days – Single
|Folk / Instrumental
|No
|James Filkins
|Gratitude – Single
|Folk / Instrumental
|No
|TicTacTec
|We Will Glow – Single
|Pop
|No
|Cobra Barbara
|Film de teuer – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|TeethOut
|Fade Into You – Single
|Punk
|Reworked version
|CanCon
|Joseph Schertz
|Sweet Nothings & Other Weapons
|Rock
|No
|Her Motives Are Silent
|It’s Ok – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Brian Sumner
|Rough Stuff – Single
|Folk
|No
|Nick Schofield
|Blue Hour
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Wilson Tanner Smith
|Perpetual Guest
|Ambient
|No
|Devin Maxwell
|Megadrought
|Classical
|No
|Private Name Private Number
|Floating – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Last Ditch Effort
|Blister in the Sun – Single
|Punk
|No
|The Setting
|By the Light of the Moon – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Lily Lowe
|Beautiful Disaster
|Rock
|No
|Lomor
|Sabouk Rouge
|Metal
|No
|Combine the Victorious
|Amnesia
|Alternative
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Renee’ Michele – Silent Tears
Nick Schofield – Goodnight Sun
Thommy Andersson – Echoes From the Pines
The Setting – By the Light of the Moon
The Mbira Renaissance Band – Vashe Vauya
AySay – Haydi Gidelim
Dawn Melanie – Death Has (feat. Buda A & Nat Bruzas)
Beau Nectar – Tulip (feat. Vox Rea)
TicTacTec – We Will Glow
Apollo – I AM
DJ Ritz, PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER, & Kinsmuv – FLOATING
Melody McArthur – Roses Never Fade
The East Pointers – Townies
Maria Dunn – Coal is a Thirsty Business
Allen Dobb – At the Bridge
Brian Sumner – Rough Stuff
Eric Folino – The London Frog
Red Output – Mud wit Burz
Pinksnail – Snooze Button
Ethan Churchill – Cricket in the Hay
The Trouts – Dancing My Own Way
Home By Nine – The Sound
The Darts – Apocalypse
Adam Weintraub – Drift Away
Natasha Fisher – The Motions
Gene Champagne – I Can’t Pretend
Gavyn Bernhardt – Dead Sound on the Radio
WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS – Imposter Sindrome
FRANKLIN – Backed Into a Corner
Lomor – A Shiny Day for a Vampire
Papercap Guns – Garden of Chaos
Joseph Schertz – Can’t Pray This Away
See y’all next time!