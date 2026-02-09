Humans of the House: You know what a politician sounds like on the job. But once they leave office, that’s when they can share what’s truly on their minds. Join host Sabreena Delhon as she speaks with former Members of Parliament, to hear, in their own words, what this job is really like. Their stories are woven together in a six-part series that explores an MPs path to politics, why they left, and what it cost them to serve their communities.

Humans of the House is syndicated from the Samara Centre for Democracy via the NCRA ‘s !eDDS . The six episodes (plus a Bonus Episode!) air on CKMS-FM on alternate Wednesdays from 11:00am to Noon starting 18 February 2026 and ending 13 May 2026.