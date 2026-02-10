Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 146 Coachella, 2/2/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/RadioNowhere260209Episode146Coachella.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes

0:00 Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat
3:03 Simple Song The Shins
7:11 No Light No Light Florence + The Machine
11:39 Book Of James We Are Augustines
16:37 Days Are Forgotten Kasabian
21:39 Mind Eraser The Black Keys
24:54 Bright Lights Gary Clark Jr.
30:18 Raw Meat The Black Lips
32:07 Sweet Sour Band Of Skulls
35:23 World Jimmy Cliff
38:32 EyeonEye Andrew Bird
42:09 It’s Real Real Estate
44:57 Not Your Fault AWOLNATION
48:59 Save The World Swedish House Mafia
52:27 On ‘n On Justice

