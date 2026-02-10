Radio Nowhere Episode 146 Coachella, 2/2/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/RadioNowhere260209Episode146Coachella.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes
|0:00
|Smalltown Boy
|Bronski Beat
|3:03
|Simple Song
|The Shins
|7:11
|No Light No Light
|Florence + The Machine
|11:39
|Book Of James
|We Are Augustines
|16:37
|Days Are Forgotten
|Kasabian
|21:39
|Mind Eraser
|The Black Keys
|24:54
|Bright Lights
|Gary Clark Jr.
|30:18
|Raw Meat
|The Black Lips
|32:07
|Sweet Sour
|Band Of Skulls
|35:23
|World
|Jimmy Cliff
|38:32
|EyeonEye
|Andrew Bird
|42:09
|It’s Real
|Real Estate
|44:57
|Not Your Fault
|AWOLNATION
|48:59
|Save The World
|Swedish House Mafia
|52:27
|On ‘n On
|Justice