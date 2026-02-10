Visited by Madame J & DJ Quanta in the Radio Waterloo studio, on Regime Radio with Yenny. Reflecting on the past and creating records of Hip Hop history from within the Region and beyond. Madame J goes back 20 plus years, and knows DJ Carmelo from way back when! Listen from 09:40-1:40:12 minutes to tune into Madame J interview, backed up by DJ Quanta-Quanta Entertainment.
Segment from 9:40:12 is with local Ye-Yo, William Ramirez, Street Poet, Old School Hip Hop guy, advocate for the homeless & marginalized communities in KW. Ye-Yo brings voice to the too many people whose lives are affected by homelessness & unsafe housing. Homelessness has grown in the Region over the last ten years. Ye-Yo puts words to experiences from the streets.
Aired on February 5th, 2026
2 thoughts on “Madame J & DJ Quanta on Regime Radio – Maraming Salamat! Then Si Columbia, say hi to Ye-Yo Voy – Street Poet”
Like the girl Yennifer nice too lissen too
Thank you relative from Sweden! Sverige i Tiden ❤️