The Clean Up Hour, Mix 359

What’s up, y’all? Here is this week’s Clean Up Hour. Datpiff will be the death of me.

Tracklist:

Ab-Soul – Here We Go Again

Wale – James Freestyle

Buck 65 – The Wooga

Necro – Robbery ’95

Flatbush Zombies – R.I.P.C.D

J.I.D & Clipse – Community

Saigon – Cutdabulls**t Cutdabulls**t

Michael Christmas & Grimm Doza – Smack His Mouf

J.U.S & Quentin Ahmad DaGod – Gulla Gulley Island

DJ Butter – DJ Butter Freestyle

Radioinactive – Hair, Shoes & Eyebrows Part II

The Game – Tricks

LL Cool J & Nas – Praise Him

Obed Padilla – Chicano Boulevard

Obed Padilla – Chicano Poetry

Westside Boogie – Do For Love (Freestyle)

dela – Stakes is High

De La Soul, Q-Tip, & Yummy – Day in the Sun (Gettin Wit U)

Lucy Camp – Waiting on the Happy Song

SkyBlew & Sublime Cloud – Live Radio FREEBEEstyle!

Wiki & Subjxct 5 – Jersey Sub

Curren$y, Larry June, & The Alchemist – Drive Alone

Baby Keem – I Am Not a Lyricist

Connie Roses – Father Father

EarthGang – Phone Keys Wallet (etc.)

Archy Marshall – When and Why

Wilma Vritra – Every Evening

Sunmundi & klwn cat – Sun Met Moon

Ol’ Burger Beats & Kooley High – Holler Back

Conflix – Black Canvas

Jazz Liberatorz & J-Live – Vacation

Serengeti – burger king

Lausse the Cat – Keep On Walking

miss chad – Please, Watch Me Sleep

Michael Cera – Clay Pigeons (Blaze Foley Cover)

Mac Demarco – Knockin

See y’all next time!