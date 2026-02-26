The Clean Up Hour, Mix 359

What’s up, y’all? Here is this week’s Clean Up Hour. Datpiff will be the death of me.
Tracklist:
Ab-Soul – Here We Go Again
Wale – James Freestyle
Buck 65 – The Wooga
Necro – Robbery ’95
Flatbush Zombies – R.I.P.C.D
J.I.D & Clipse – Community
Saigon – Cutdabulls**t Cutdabulls**t
Michael Christmas & Grimm Doza – Smack His Mouf
J.U.S & Quentin Ahmad DaGod – Gulla Gulley Island
DJ Butter – DJ Butter Freestyle
Radioinactive – Hair, Shoes & Eyebrows Part II
The Game – Tricks
LL Cool J & Nas – Praise Him
Obed Padilla – Chicano Boulevard
Obed Padilla – Chicano Poetry
Westside Boogie – Do For Love (Freestyle)
dela – Stakes is High
De La Soul, Q-Tip, & Yummy – Day in the Sun (Gettin Wit U)
Lucy Camp – Waiting on the Happy Song
SkyBlew & Sublime Cloud – Live Radio FREEBEEstyle!
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – Jersey Sub
Curren$y, Larry June, & The Alchemist – Drive Alone
Baby Keem – I Am Not a Lyricist
Connie Roses – Father Father
EarthGang – Phone Keys Wallet (etc.)
Archy Marshall – When and Why
Wilma Vritra – Every Evening
Sunmundi & klwn cat – Sun Met Moon
Ol’ Burger Beats & Kooley High – Holler Back
Conflix – Black Canvas
Jazz Liberatorz & J-Live – Vacation
Serengeti – burger king
Lausse the Cat – Keep On Walking
miss chad – Please, Watch Me Sleep
Michael Cera – Clay Pigeons (Blaze Foley Cover)
Mac Demarco – Knockin
See y’all next time!