CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo Live To Air from Irish Real Life Opening Ceremony 7th of March at the Rotunda – Downtown Kitchener

Radio Waterloo is proud to partner with Irish Real Life for 2026 the IRL Festival. As such, our station will promote the Festival, as well as, be at the Opening Ceremony on the 7th of March, at 12 PM til 1 PM at the Rotunda [main level of City Hall] in Kitchener. We are doing Live To Air from the venue.

The Festival runs until the 17th of March, but IRL has events and activities during the whole year. Check out their website for full schedule.