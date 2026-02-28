Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2026 is an opportunity not only to celebrate the richness of Francophone culture but also to experience it, enrich it and share it. Activating your Francophonie means getting the ball rolling, going out and finding other Francophones and Francophiles, and creating even more opportunities to get together. Whether it’s a sporting event, a cultural outing, a celebration, a creative workshop or an outdoor activity, each event is a way to affirm that the French language is alive and that it unites us.

Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is produced by Réseau dialogue Network, syndicated from the NCRA and CRFC, and airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays in March 2026 from 6:00pm to 6:30pm with the following episodes:

Sunday 8 March 2026

#1. Olympian and RVF co-spokesperson Katherine Plouffe

Katherine is a professional basketball player and an Olympian, and she is also a co-spokesperson for Les Rendez Vous de la Francophonie. She grew up in Edmonton, and still calls the city home. In the podcast, Katherine speaks about her French-learning journey, what she loves about sport, and about having a heartset of curiosity.

#2. Musical artist and RVF co-spokesperson Mehdi Cayenne

Mehdi is a singer songwriter and a spokesperson for the Les Rendez Vous de la Francophonie. Mehdi was born in Algeria and grew up in Montreal, Moncton and Ottawa, the city where he now lives. In the podcast, Mehdi speaks about his love of language, the importance of human connection, and his upcoming cross-Canada tour.

Sunday 15 March 2026

#3. Theatre artist and artistic director Marie-Ève Fontaine

Marie-Ève is a theatre artist and artistic director of the Théâtre Cercle Molière in St. Boniface, Manitoba, which is the city in which she was born. In the podcast, Marie-Ève speaks about her theatre background, the Cercle Molière’s storied one-hundred-year history and its future as a gathering place and a place of fun for the community.

#4. Composer, teacher and former CBC radio personality Pat Carrabré

Pat is a composer, teacher and former CBC radio personality. He grew up in the village of St Pierre Jolys in Manitoba and currently lives in Vancouver BC where he is the Director of the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. In the podcast, Pat speaks about his musical background and work, his experience as a Sixties Scooper, and his efforts to learn Michif, the endangered language of the Métis people.

Sunday 22 March 2026

#5 Community radio volunteer & former CJAM staff Christien Gagnier

Christien is from the Windsor, Ontario region and hosts a radio show called On Y Va at CJAM 99.1FM. In the podcast, Christien speaks about his experience at CJAM, his Metis and Francophone family background, and his quest to improve his French as an adult. This episode contains strong language.

#6 Executive director of Association francophone des Kootenays Ouest Eloïse Speleers

Eloïse is the executive director of the BC based organization, AFKO . She is originally from Belgium. In the podcast, Eloïse speaks about the importance of being “accent-inclusive”, some upcoming Rendez-vous de la Francophonie events in Nelson, BC, and the many local programs that AFKO offers Francophones and Francophiles in the rural region of the West Kootenay Region.

Sunday 29 March 2026

#7 VIF Program Coordinator at the Dialogue Network Rosie Kasongo

Rosie works for the Dialogue Network as their VIF Coordinator. She grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and now lives in the Greater Ottawa Area. In the podcast, Rosie speaks about the VIF funding program, how being multilingual can help us build empathy, and her love of French rap music.

#8 independent journalist, content writer and motorbike adventurer Julia Chenu

Julia is a journalist and content writer, and is currently working for the NCRA/ANREC as a National Support Editor for the LJI program. Her blog, Julia on a Bike, details two recent cross-Canada motorbike trips. Julia was born in France and now lives on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. In the podcast, she speaks about her experience in campus and community radio, journalism, and media relations; what brought her to Canada, and the kindnesses she experienced in her travels.