Andrea

Host: Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar, Senior Wealth Strategist

Unlocking the Real Estate Machine: Engineering Passive Income for a 40-Year Retirement

“Wealth isn’t found; it’s engineered. Stop leaving your financial freedom to chance.”

Are you an “Accumulator” or a Wealth Strategist?

In this high-authority episode, Senior Wealth Strategist Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar is joined by real estate expert Andrea Bailey to dismantle the conventional myths of homeownership.

What You Will Learn
  • The Dead Equity Trap: Why a paid-off home is often a mathematical disaster for high-income earners.
  • Velocity vs. Stagnation: How to move equity into motion to fund a lifestyle that lasts 100 years.
  • The Dime Method: Strategic asset protection for the C-Suite and PhD professional.
  • The Market Gap: Why the current spread between single-family homes and condos is a prime opportunity for “Wealth Engineering.”
Featured Guest: Andrea Bailey
Andrea is a licensed real estate professional in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, specializing in high-velocity investment strategies for retirees and corporate professionals.
Take Control of Your Wealth Creation Machine

Don’t let unnecessary “Money Leakages” and inefficiencies dictate your legacy. If you are a Business Owner or Executive within 10 years of your transition, it is time to audit your system.

Apply for a Wealth Audit

The Bailey Advantage website

Stop Guessing. Start Engineering.

Episode Metadata:
Recorded for CKMS Radio | Part of the Hexavisionary Framework SeriesDisclaimer: This broadcast provides financial strategies for educational purposes. We do not offer specific legal or tax advice. Please consult with a professional before deploying these strategies. No results are guaranteed; all outcomes are contractual or projected based on specific engineering models.

