Rethink Your Retirement Show
Host: Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar, Senior Wealth Strategist
Unlocking the Real Estate Machine: Engineering Passive Income for a 40-Year Retirement
“Wealth isn’t found; it’s engineered. Stop leaving your financial freedom to chance.”
Are you an “Accumulator” or a Wealth Strategist?
In this high-authority episode, Senior Wealth Strategist Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar is joined by real estate expert Andrea Bailey to dismantle the conventional myths of homeownership.
What You Will Learn
- The Dead Equity Trap: Why a paid-off home is often a mathematical disaster for high-income earners.
- Velocity vs. Stagnation: How to move equity into motion to fund a lifestyle that lasts 100 years.
- The Dime Method: Strategic asset protection for the C-Suite and PhD professional.
- The Market Gap: Why the current spread between single-family homes and condos is a prime opportunity for “Wealth Engineering.”
Featured Guest: Andrea Bailey
Andrea is a licensed real estate professional in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, specializing in high-velocity investment strategies for retirees and corporate professionals.
