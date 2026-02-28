Rethink Your Retirement Show

Host: Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar, Senior Wealth Strategist

Unlocking the Real Estate Machine: Engineering Passive Income for a 40-Year Retirement

“Wealth isn’t found; it’s engineered. Stop leaving your financial freedom to chance.”

Are you an “Accumulator” or a Wealth Strategist?

In this high-authority episode, Senior Wealth Strategist Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar is joined by real estate expert Andrea Bailey to dismantle the conventional myths of homeownership.

What You Will Learn

The Dead Equity Trap: Why a paid-off home is often a mathematical disaster for high-income earners.

Velocity vs. Stagnation: How to move equity into motion to fund a lifestyle that lasts 100 years.

The Dime Method: Strategic asset protection for the C-Suite and PhD professional.

Strategic asset protection for the C-Suite and PhD professional. The Market Gap: Why the current spread between single-family homes and condos is a prime opportunity for “Wealth Engineering.”

Featured Guest: Andrea Bailey

Andrea is a licensed real estate professional in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, specializing in high-velocity investment strategies for retirees and corporate professionals.

Take Control of Your Wealth Creation Machine

Don’t let unnecessary “Money Leakages” and inefficiencies dictate your legacy. If you are a Business Owner or Executive within 10 years of your transition, it is time to audit your system.

