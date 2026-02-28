Synthetronic 80s – Episode #13 – 2026-02-28

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #13 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:40
|Chains Of Love (The Foghorn Mix)
|Erasure
|06:54
|Voyage, Voyage (Euro Remix Remix)
|Desireless
|12:54
|U.S.S.R.
|Eddy Huntington
|16:19
|I Ran (So Far Away)
|A Flock Of Seagulls
|19:55
|Hold Me Now
|Thompson Twins
|24:33
|Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Album Version)
|Yes
|28:52
|I Told You (Extended Mix)
|Story Structure
|35:24
|Saturdays In Silesia (Extended Version)
|Rational Youth
|42:32
|Big In Japan (Album Version)
|Alphaville
|47:07
|[spoken interlude]
|52:39
|Strangelove (Instrumental)
|Depeche Mode
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.
