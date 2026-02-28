Synthetronic 80s – Episode #13 – 2026-02-28

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #13 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:40 Chains Of Love (The Foghorn Mix) Erasure 06:54 Voyage, Voyage (Euro Remix Remix) Desireless 12:54 U.S.S.R. Eddy Huntington 16:19 I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock Of Seagulls 19:55 Hold Me Now Thompson Twins 24:33 Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Album Version) Yes 28:52 I Told You (Extended Mix) Story Structure 35:24 Saturdays In Silesia (Extended Version) Rational Youth 42:32 Big In Japan (Album Version) Alphaville 47:07 [spoken interlude] 52:39 Strangelove (Instrumental) Depeche Mode

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

