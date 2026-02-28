Radio Waterloo Production, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #13 – 2026-02-28

Leave a comment

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #13 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:40 Chains Of Love (The Foghorn Mix) Erasure
06:54 Voyage, Voyage (Euro Remix Remix) Desireless
12:54 U.S.S.R. Eddy Huntington
16:19 I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock Of Seagulls
19:55 Hold Me Now Thompson Twins
24:33 Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Album Version) Yes
28:52 I Told You (Extended Mix) Story Structure
35:24 Saturdays In Silesia (Extended Version) Rational Youth
42:32 Big In Japan (Album Version) Alphaville
47:07 [spoken interlude]
52:39 Strangelove (Instrumental) Depeche Mode

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

CKMS sunflower logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the podcast!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.