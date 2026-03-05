The Clean Up Hour, Mix 360

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the long awaited Director’s Cut of the “Lil Groove 4 Tha People” series!

Tracklist:

Benny Benassi, Kelis, Apl.de.ap, & Jean-Baptiste – Spaceship

SyKo – #BrooklynBloodPop

Beyonce & Kendrick Lamar – AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

Lil B – Save the Planet

Cobra Starship & Sabi – You Make Me Feel…

Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (Liam Keegan Remix Radio Edit)

David Guetta & Kid Cudi – Memories

Weiland – Heart Stop

Raheem DeVaughn & Phil Ade – Lose Control

ThorHighHeels – Dr. S**t

Electrik Funk – On a Journey

Mousse T. & Errol Rennals – Horny

6ix – Dmb

Syko & Glaive – 111 Seconds in Heaven

Faithless – God is a DJ

Michael Grey – The Weekend (Original 12 Inch Mix)

Daft Punk – Revolution 909

Yung Smartrider – On and On

House of 909 – Raining Souls

Snakehips – Whenever U Call

Drake – Texts Go Green

Far East Movement & Keri Hilson – Don’t Look Now

DJ Slugo – Ghetto

Janet Jackson – Rock With U

ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)

Dean Evans – Mission Theme 2

QUASAR – West Coast

Shortcut – Sunset Ride

CoastDream – Soft Moon

Kill Bill: the Rapper – Peel

The Avalanches – Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

Grum – Someday We’ll Be Together

Nujabes – World’s End Rhapsody

See y’all next time!

Also, I got film reviews, album reviews, think-pieces, etc., over on mopheadmusings.substack.com!