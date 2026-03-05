The Clean Up Hour, Mix 360

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the long awaited Director’s Cut of the “Lil Groove 4 Tha People” series!
Tracklist:
Benny Benassi, Kelis, Apl.de.ap, & Jean-Baptiste – Spaceship
SyKo – #BrooklynBloodPop
Beyonce & Kendrick Lamar – AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
Lil B – Save the Planet
Cobra Starship & Sabi – You Make Me Feel…
Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (Liam Keegan Remix Radio Edit)
David Guetta & Kid Cudi – Memories
Weiland – Heart Stop
Raheem DeVaughn & Phil Ade – Lose Control
ThorHighHeels – Dr. S**t
Electrik Funk – On a Journey
Mousse T. & Errol Rennals – Horny
6ix – Dmb
Syko & Glaive – 111 Seconds in Heaven
Faithless – God is a DJ
Michael Grey – The Weekend (Original 12 Inch Mix)
Daft Punk – Revolution 909
Yung Smartrider – On and On
House of 909 – Raining Souls
Snakehips – Whenever U Call
Drake – Texts Go Green
Far East Movement & Keri Hilson – Don’t Look Now
DJ Slugo – Ghetto
Janet Jackson – Rock With U
ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
Dean Evans – Mission Theme 2
QUASAR – West Coast
Shortcut – Sunset Ride
CoastDream – Soft Moon
Kill Bill: the Rapper – Peel
The Avalanches – Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)
Grum – Someday We’ll Be Together
Nujabes – World’s End Rhapsody
See y’all next time!
Also, I got film reviews, album reviews, think-pieces, etc., over on mopheadmusings.substack.com!