Playlist from Exploring AI Music_March 3, 2026

Start Time Title 0:11 A Matter of Faith 3:56 About Atonement 10:05 Address Them 15:05 Ghosting Your Ghost 19:07 Angel Choir 26:05 Hey You 30:09 How Can Love Survive 34:02 Our Sisters and Brothers 40:44 Shadows of Tomorrow 46:05 Two Different Worlds 51:05 Stay With Me

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

Subscribe to the podcast!