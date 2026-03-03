Playlist from Exploring AI Music_March 3, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:11
|A Matter of Faith
|3:56
|About Atonement
|10:05
|Address Them
|15:05
|Ghosting Your Ghost
|19:07
|Angel Choir
|26:05
|Hey You
|30:09
|How Can Love Survive
|34:02
|Our Sisters and Brothers
|40:44
|Shadows of Tomorrow
|46:05
|Two Different Worlds
|51:05
|Stay With Me
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian
Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.