EXPLORING AI MUSIC – March 3, 2026

Playlist from Exploring AI Music_March 3, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:11 A Matter of Faith
3:56 About Atonement
10:05 Address Them
15:05 Ghosting Your Ghost
19:07 Angel Choir
26:05 Hey You
30:09 How Can Love Survive
34:02 Our Sisters and Brothers
40:44 Shadows of Tomorrow
46:05 Two Different Worlds
51:05 Stay With Me

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

