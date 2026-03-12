The Clean Up Hour, Mix 361

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which contains a dedication to Lord Sear, and a brief comment about the lawsuit against OpenAI by a Tumbler Ridge family.

Tracklist:

Big K.R.I.T – Old News

Tony Yayo – Mr. 12, 12, 58

LaRussell & Lil Jon – I’m From the Bay

G Perico & Jebba – The Wire

Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & Smino – Hoopty

Larry June, Curren$y, & The Alchemist – Everything Allocated

3rd Eye Magic – Anarchist

Buck 65 – A Thing Called K.I.M

Buck 65 – ’65 Buick (Remix)

Wyclef Jean, The Rock, & Melky Sedeck – It Doesn’t Matter

Jay-Z – Somewhere In America

3rd Eye Magic – L Word Drive By Music

Bow Wow – The Don, The Dutch

Gorillaz, Proof, & Trueno – The Manifesto

Michael Christmas – Stovetop Interlude

Johnny “J” – I’m A Better Man

Controller 7 – Stay Fly

Wiz Khalifa – Smokin Everywhere We Go

Jezza System – I No Longer See People I Know

Flying Lotus – Big Mama

Viper – Crack Recipe

Nori – Mario Kart

Joji – Cigarette

Home Brew – 80 Down Scenic

Jahmiu – Reason

Rhetoric – Love or Tha Loot

Staik Selektah, Big Twins, Freddie Gibbs, Planet Asia, & Tristate – On The Corner

J. Cole – Maine On Fire

Serengeti – schluss

Asher Roth – Alone

3rd Eye Magic – Meal Ticket

G Perico – Real Magic

Maki Asakawa – Atashi ga Shoufu ni Natta Nara

The Game & Dom Kennedy – It Feels Like Heaven

See y’all next time!