The Clean Up Hour, Mix 361

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which contains a dedication to Lord Sear, and a brief comment about the lawsuit against OpenAI by a Tumbler Ridge family.
Tracklist:
Big K.R.I.T – Old News
Tony Yayo – Mr. 12, 12, 58
LaRussell & Lil Jon – I’m From the Bay
G Perico & Jebba – The Wire
Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & Smino – Hoopty
Larry June, Curren$y, & The Alchemist – Everything Allocated
3rd Eye Magic – Anarchist
Buck 65 – A Thing Called K.I.M
Buck 65 – ’65 Buick (Remix)
Wyclef Jean, The Rock, & Melky Sedeck – It Doesn’t Matter
Jay-Z – Somewhere In America
3rd Eye Magic – L Word Drive By Music
Bow Wow – The Don, The Dutch
Gorillaz, Proof, & Trueno – The Manifesto
Michael Christmas – Stovetop Interlude
Johnny “J” – I’m A Better Man
Controller 7 – Stay Fly
Wiz Khalifa – Smokin Everywhere We Go
Jezza System – I No Longer See People I Know
Flying Lotus – Big Mama
Viper – Crack Recipe
Nori – Mario Kart
Joji – Cigarette
Home Brew – 80 Down Scenic
Jahmiu – Reason
Rhetoric – Love or Tha Loot
Staik Selektah, Big Twins, Freddie Gibbs, Planet Asia, & Tristate – On The Corner
J. Cole – Maine On Fire
Serengeti – schluss
Asher Roth – Alone
3rd Eye Magic – Meal Ticket
G Perico – Real Magic
Maki Asakawa – Atashi ga Shoufu ni Natta Nara
The Game & Dom Kennedy – It Feels Like Heaven
See y’all next time!