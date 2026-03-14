Synthetronic 80s – Episode #15 – 2026-03-14

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #15 (MP3, 79 MB, 57m21s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:40
|You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Murder Mix)
|Dead Or Alive
|08:38
|Tarzan Boy (Extended Dance Version)
|Baltimora
|14:45
|Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)
|Level 42
|20:51
|Boy In The Box
|Corey Hart
|25:09
|Come Go With Me
|Expose
|29:19
|Who Said I Would (Special Extended Remix)
|Phil Collins
|34:58
|Dance Hall Days (Extended Version)
|Wang Chung
|42:12
|Angel Eyes (Cyber Space Remix)
|Lime
|47:53
|[spoken interlude]
|54:40
|Doctor Who Theme (1980 – Full Version)
|Peter Howell & The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage