Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #15 – 2026-03-14

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #15 (MP3, 79 MB, 57m21s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:40 You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Murder Mix) Dead Or Alive
08:38 Tarzan Boy (Extended Dance Version) Baltimora
14:45 Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix) Level 42
20:51 Boy In The Box Corey Hart
25:09 Come Go With Me Expose
29:19 Who Said I Would (Special Extended Remix) Phil Collins
34:58 Dance Hall Days (Extended Version) Wang Chung
42:12 Angel Eyes (Cyber Space Remix) Lime
47:53 [spoken interlude]
54:40 Doctor Who Theme (1980 – Full Version) Peter Howell & The BBC Radiophonic Workshop

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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