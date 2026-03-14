Synthetronic 80s – Episode #15 – 2026-03-14

TIME TITLE ARTIST

00:40 You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Murder Mix) Dead Or Alive

08:38 Tarzan Boy (Extended Dance Version) Baltimora

14:45 Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix) Level 42

20:51 Boy In The Box Corey Hart

25:09 Come Go With Me Expose

29:19 Who Said I Would (Special Extended Remix) Phil Collins

34:58 Dance Hall Days (Extended Version) Wang Chung

42:12 Angel Eyes (Cyber Space Remix) Lime

47:53 [spoken interlude]