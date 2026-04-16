The Clean Up Hour, Mix 366 (April 17, 2026): an Ode to 2016, Part 1 of 3

What’s up, y’all? We begin this year’s first round of odes by taking it back to the first four months of 2016, when it became clear Ted Cruz wasn’t gonna beat Trump in the primary, the damn daniel guys went on Ellen, and a sinking feeling — that we weren’t ever gonna make it back from this one — was settling in. Some good music though, that’s for sure.

Tracklist:

Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, & Kirk Franklin – Ultralight Beam

Bas – Methylone

JPEGMAFIA – Jerrys

A$AP Ferg – Psycho

Freddie Gibbs – Cocaine Parties in LA

Future & The Weeknd – Low Life

Kevin Gates – 2 Phones

ILOVEMAKONNEN – Sellin

Beyonce – Formation

Jazz Cartier – This Is How We Do It

Drake – Summer Sixteen

Curren$y & Lil Wayne – Fat Albert

BROCKHAMPTON – BEN CARSON

OG SWAGGERDICK – We Don’t Need Donald Trump As Our President

Lil Yachty – Not My Bro

Rockie Fresh & Rick Ross – Your Life

Twenty88 – On My Way

Drake – Sweeterman (Remix)

Kamaiyah – Swing My Way

Justice League, Rick Ross, Mack Wilds, & Camp Lo – Money Dance II

Curren$y – Sorry For the Wraith

Freddie Gibbs – Dead Presidents (Freestyle)

Domo Genesis & JMSN – My Own

Le$ – Shenmue

dvsn – Angela

Drake – Weston Road Flows

French Montana, Kanye West, & Nas – Figure It Out

Anderson .Paak – The Season/Carry Me

Aesop Rock – Blood Sandwich

Open Mike Eagle & Paul White – A Short About A Guy That Dies Everynight

Samiyam & Earl Sweatshirt – Mirror

Earl Sweatshirt – Wind in My Sails

Westside Gunn – Mr. T

Future – Perkys Calling

Yung Lean – Miami Ultras

Isaiah Rashad – Smile

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, & Punch – untitled 05 09.21.2014

Charles Hamilton – 4 More Years

DIIV – Out of Mind

Audio Push – Live Music (My City)

Terrace Martin – With You

Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, & Jamila Woods – White Privilege II

the damn daniel meme

See y’all next timee!