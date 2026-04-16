The Clean Up Hour, Mix 366 (April 17, 2026): an Ode to 2016, Part 1 of 3

What’s up, y’all? We begin this year’s first round of odes by taking it back to the first four months of 2016, when it became clear Ted Cruz wasn’t gonna beat Trump in the primary, the damn daniel guys went on Ellen, and a sinking feeling — that we weren’t ever gonna make it back from this one — was settling in. Some good music though, that’s for sure.
Tracklist:
Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, & Kirk Franklin – Ultralight Beam
Bas – Methylone
JPEGMAFIA – Jerrys
A$AP Ferg – Psycho
Freddie Gibbs – Cocaine Parties in LA
Future & The Weeknd – Low Life
Kevin Gates – 2 Phones
ILOVEMAKONNEN – Sellin
Beyonce – Formation
Jazz Cartier – This Is How We Do It
Drake – Summer Sixteen
Curren$y & Lil Wayne – Fat Albert
BROCKHAMPTON – BEN CARSON
OG SWAGGERDICK – We Don’t Need Donald Trump As Our President
Lil Yachty – Not My Bro
Rockie Fresh & Rick Ross – Your Life
Twenty88 – On My Way
Drake – Sweeterman (Remix)
Kamaiyah – Swing My Way
Justice League, Rick Ross, Mack Wilds, & Camp Lo – Money Dance II
Curren$y – Sorry For the Wraith
Freddie Gibbs – Dead Presidents (Freestyle)
Domo Genesis & JMSN – My Own
Le$ – Shenmue
dvsn – Angela
Drake – Weston Road Flows
French Montana, Kanye West, & Nas – Figure It Out
Anderson .Paak – The Season/Carry Me
Aesop Rock – Blood Sandwich
Open Mike Eagle & Paul White – A Short About A Guy That Dies Everynight
Samiyam & Earl Sweatshirt – Mirror
Earl Sweatshirt – Wind in My Sails
Westside Gunn – Mr. T
Future – Perkys Calling
Yung Lean – Miami Ultras
Isaiah Rashad – Smile
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, & Punch – untitled 05 09.21.2014
Charles Hamilton – 4 More Years
DIIV – Out of Mind
Audio Push – Live Music (My City)
Terrace Martin – With You
Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, & Jamila Woods – White Privilege II
the damn daniel meme
See y’all next timee!