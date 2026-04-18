Shuffle Time #7 — April 18, 2026

Got an interesting mix today. Earlyish techno, danceable jazz with an avant-garde flair, Egyptian pop music, Cuban-inspired rock, and more. Also featuring some talk about the film The Wicker Man and the books pictured above.

Those books are Truman Capote’s true crime novel In Cold Blood (from which Mikel Rouse’s album/opera Failing Kansas is inspired) and Greil Marcus’s Bangers & Crowd Pleasers, which has directed me to a lot of great punk-adjacent music (including the excellent Au Pairs).

Recording

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