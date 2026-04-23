The Clean Up Hour, Mix 367 (April 24, 2026): an Ode to 2006, Part 1 of 3

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour takes us back to the first four months of 2006, a quiet, transitionary year for the world that, in my opinion, doesn’t get enough credit. There, I said it, I don’t think 2006 was a culturally terrible year, even if it had its issues!

Tracklist:

Part 1

Bubba Sparxxx, Mr. Collipark, & The Ying Yang Twins – Ms. New Booty

Young Jeezy & Slick Pulla – Gangsta Party

Prodigy & Nyce da Future – I’m a G

Remy Ma – Conceited (There’s Something About Remy)

40 Glocc & Sam Scarfo – Where The Hammers At

E-40, T-Pain, & Kandi Girl – U and Dat

Lupe Fiasco – Champ Is Here (Freestyle)

DJ Green Lantern, Fat Joe, & Styles P – Shotgun Season

Lil Wayne & Rick Ross – Where the Money At (Blend)

Dem Franchise Boyz – Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It

Juelz Santana, Lil Wayne, & Young Jeezy – Make That Crack

Ghostface Killah & Raekwon – Kilo

TI – Ride Wit Me

People Under the Stairs – Step In

Lupe Fiasco – Lupe the Killer

Lupe Fiasco – Make Sure U Getta Shirt

Mase & 50 Cent – Kamikaze

Pharrell – The Ice Cream Man

The Game, Ya Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Juice, & Dubb – The Cypha

CunninLynguists & Tim Means – America Loves Gangsters

Dilated Peoples – You Can’t Hide, You Can’t Run

Little Brother – Boondock Saints

Gnarls Barkley – Crazy

Christina Milian & Young Jeezy – Say I

LL Cool J & Jamie Foxx – Best Dress

Ne-Yo – So Sick

The Coup & Silk E – BabyLet’sHaveABabyBeforeBushDoSomethin’Crazy

George W. Bush Interlude

DJ Green Lantern, Saigon, Immortal Technique, & Dead Prez – Impeach the President

J Dilla – Time: the Donut of the Heart

Murs – Yesterday & Today

Drake – Come Winter

The Streets – All Goes Out The Window

Hilltop Hoods – Stopping All Stations

J Dilla – Bye.

Juvenile – Rodeo

Part 2

TI – Bootlegger Bashin Part 5

Papoose, Styles P, Remy Ma, Lupe Fiasco, Rhymefest, Saigon, & Sway – Live at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Papoose – Freestyle

Tony Yayo – Tearz (Freestyle)

Aasim – Hip Hop 101

Freeway & Beanie Sigel – Cosmic Kev Freestyle

Spider Loc – G-Unot Killa

Magnificent – Tip Down Freestyle

Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana – Get At These Ni**az

Big Kuntry King, Mike Jones, & Young Dro – Ol Skool

Rich Boy, Bubba Sparxxx, Pastor Troy, & Sean Paul – They Don’t Wanna Get Dirty

Curren$y, Mack Maine, Birdman, & Lil Wayne – Shovelin Snow

The Game – Gettin American Money Easy

Public Enemy, Paris, Dead Prez, Conscious Daughters, & MC Ren – Hard Truth Soldiers

Tha Alkaholiks – Drink Wit Us

Mobb Deep, Murda One, & Too Short – Keep It Real

LT – Rain When It’s Hot

See y’all next time!