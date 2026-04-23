The Clean Up Hour, Mix 367 (April 24, 2026): an Ode to 2006, Part 1 of 3

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s Clean Up Hour takes us back to the first four months of 2006, a quiet, transitionary year for the world that, in my opinion, doesn’t get enough credit. There, I said it, I don’t think 2006 was a culturally terrible year, even if it had its issues!
Tracklist:
Part 1
Bubba Sparxxx, Mr. Collipark, & The Ying Yang Twins – Ms. New Booty
Young Jeezy & Slick Pulla – Gangsta Party
Prodigy & Nyce da Future – I’m a G
Remy Ma – Conceited (There’s Something About Remy)
40 Glocc & Sam Scarfo – Where The Hammers At
E-40, T-Pain, & Kandi Girl – U and Dat
Lupe Fiasco – Champ Is Here (Freestyle)
DJ Green Lantern, Fat Joe, & Styles P – Shotgun Season
Lil Wayne & Rick Ross – Where the Money At (Blend)
Dem Franchise Boyz – Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It
Juelz Santana, Lil Wayne, & Young Jeezy – Make That Crack
Ghostface Killah & Raekwon – Kilo
TI – Ride Wit Me
People Under the Stairs – Step In
Lupe Fiasco – Lupe the Killer
Lupe Fiasco – Make Sure U Getta Shirt
Mase & 50 Cent – Kamikaze
Pharrell – The Ice Cream Man
The Game, Ya Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Juice, & Dubb – The Cypha
CunninLynguists & Tim Means – America Loves Gangsters
Dilated Peoples – You Can’t Hide, You Can’t Run
Little Brother – Boondock Saints
Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
Christina Milian & Young Jeezy – Say I
LL Cool J & Jamie Foxx – Best Dress
Ne-Yo – So Sick
The Coup & Silk E – BabyLet’sHaveABabyBeforeBushDoSomethin’Crazy
George W. Bush Interlude
DJ Green Lantern, Saigon, Immortal Technique, & Dead Prez – Impeach the President
J Dilla – Time: the Donut of the Heart
Murs – Yesterday & Today
Drake – Come Winter
The Streets – All Goes Out The Window
Hilltop Hoods – Stopping All Stations
J Dilla – Bye.
Juvenile – Rodeo
Part 2
TI – Bootlegger Bashin Part 5
Papoose, Styles P, Remy Ma, Lupe Fiasco, Rhymefest, Saigon, & Sway – Live at the BET Hip Hop Awards
Papoose – Freestyle
Tony Yayo – Tearz (Freestyle)
Aasim – Hip Hop 101
Freeway & Beanie Sigel – Cosmic Kev Freestyle
Spider Loc – G-Unot Killa
Magnificent – Tip Down Freestyle
Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana – Get At These Ni**az
Big Kuntry King, Mike Jones, & Young Dro – Ol Skool
Rich Boy, Bubba Sparxxx, Pastor Troy, & Sean Paul – They Don’t Wanna Get Dirty
Curren$y, Mack Maine, Birdman, & Lil Wayne – Shovelin Snow
The Game – Gettin American Money Easy
Public Enemy, Paris, Dead Prez, Conscious Daughters, & MC Ren – Hard Truth Soldiers
Tha Alkaholiks – Drink Wit Us
Mobb Deep, Murda One, & Too Short – Keep It Real
LT – Rain When It’s Hot
See y’all next time!