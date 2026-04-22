BIO:
Jonathon Goldie is an indie rock musician carving out a distinct space with his atmospheric sound and emotive songwriting. With two LPs already released, his music blends introspective lyricism with layered, textured instrumentation. Currently working on a new EP, Jonathon continues to evolve his style while staying rooted in the raw, expressive qualities that define his work.
ABOUT:
This show includes music I’ve been listening to lately, as well as songs that have inspired my EP coming out later this year.
SHOW TIME:
April 24th, 2026 at 6pm Eastern Time.
SONGS:
Traffic Lights (Feat. Thom Yorke) – Flea
Sex, Drugs, and Existential Dread – Chloe Quisha
G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs – Jack White
Alone – Jonathon Goldie
River Man – Nick Drake
Marla – Grizzly Bear
The Narcissist – Jonathon Goldie
Striptease – FKA twigs
Time Moves Slow (Feat. Sam Herring)
Fabienk – Angine de Poitrine
Ranjha – Shye Ben-Tzur, Jonny Greenwood & The Rajasthan Express
Time Waits For Nobody – Jonathon Goldie
Looper – Jonathon Goldie
Podcast
HYOS: The Jonathon Goldie Hour is a Host Your Own Show special hosted by Jonathon Goldie and airs on CKMS-FM at 6:00pm on Friday 24 April 2026.