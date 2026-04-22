BIO:

Jonathon Goldie is an indie rock musician carving out a distinct space with his atmospheric sound and emotive songwriting. With two LPs already released, his music blends introspective lyricism with layered, textured instrumentation. Currently working on a new EP, Jonathon continues to evolve his style while staying rooted in the raw, expressive qualities that define his work.

ABOUT:

This show includes music I’ve been listening to lately, as well as songs that have inspired my EP coming out later this year.

SHOW TIME:

April 24th, 2026 at 6pm Eastern Time.

SONGS:

Traffic Lights (Feat. Thom Yorke) – Flea

Sex, Drugs, and Existential Dread – Chloe Quisha

G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs – Jack White

Alone – Jonathon Goldie

River Man – Nick Drake

Marla – Grizzly Bear

The Narcissist – Jonathon Goldie

Striptease – FKA twigs

Time Moves Slow (Feat. Sam Herring)

Fabienk – Angine de Poitrine

Ranjha – Shye Ben-Tzur, Jonny Greenwood & The Rajasthan Express

Time Waits For Nobody – Jonathon Goldie

Looper – Jonathon Goldie

Podcast

HYOS: The Jonathon Goldie Hour is a Host Your Own Show special hosted by Jonathon Goldie and airs on CKMS-FM at 6:00pm on Friday 24 April 2026.