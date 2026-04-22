Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 156, 4/20/26

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Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/RadioNowhere260420Episode156.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:11 Fools Overture Supertramp
12:01 High On A Horse Grand Funk Railroad
14:57 Pride and Joy Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
18:35 Every Day I Have the Blues Downchild Blues Band
21:24 Stare It Cold The Black Crowes
26:36 Cocaine Eric Clapton
30:11 Guns+Ammunition July Talk
34:12 Que Paso Doug Sahm
36:19 Blue Jean David Bowie
39:27 I Need You Baby (Mona) The Rolling Stones
42:57 The Way My Baby Walks The Blues Project
46:09 Eight Miles High The Byrds
49:42 Cat Squirrel Cream
52:45 Lunatic Fringe Red Rider

 

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