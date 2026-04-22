Radio Nowhere Episode 156, 4/20/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/RadioNowhere260420Episode156.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:11
|Fools Overture
|Supertramp
|12:01
|High On A Horse
|Grand Funk Railroad
|14:57
|Pride and Joy
|Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
|18:35
|Every Day I Have the Blues
|Downchild Blues Band
|21:24
|Stare It Cold
|The Black Crowes
|26:36
|Cocaine
|Eric Clapton
|30:11
|Guns+Ammunition
|July Talk
|34:12
|Que Paso
|Doug Sahm
|36:19
|Blue Jean
|David Bowie
|39:27
|I Need You Baby (Mona)
|The Rolling Stones
|42:57
|The Way My Baby Walks
|The Blues Project
|46:09
|Eight Miles High
|The Byrds
|49:42
|Cat Squirrel
|Cream
|52:45
|Lunatic Fringe
|Red Rider