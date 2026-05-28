The Clean Up Hour, Mix 372 (May 29, 2026): All Things Considered 82 [Illdot Logic]

Where It’s At

Say You Won’t

Must Be Illy (Original Snippet)

Follow Me

Drop (One Take Illy)

Hat Speaks (Interlude)

Paranoid

Pop It

Two Minutes

Rockstars (feat. Franchise & Picasso)

The Reason For The Season

Fill Me Full Of Wonder

Get Some Air

Dump This Suckas (Hat Speaks Again)

Bad Bad Man (feat. Drazah Backwards)

So Amazing (feat. P Pluck)

Move

Heart Attack Sex

QWERTY Mixtape Announcement Trailer

You In My Brain Baby (feat. Drazah)

Lockdown Your Love

Hat Speaks (Interlude)

Just Will’s Wisdom (Interlude)

Comatose

Best In the World (feat. RAW & Just Will)

Heartless

Drazah’s Tale (Interlude)

My Egyptian Lover (feat. Pat Piff)

Lazy Afternoons

See You In My Nightmares (feat. Just Will)

Coldest Winter (feat. Pat Piff)

Modern State

Wanna Get To Know Ya

Won’t Be Around

Welcome To Heartbreak

Unlike Me

Monument

Homeworld

I’m Not Coming Down

Must Be Illy