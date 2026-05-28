The Clean Up Hour, Mix 372 (May 29, 2026): All Things Considered 82 [Illdot Logic]

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s All Things Considered takes us back to Obama’s first term by making the case for the music of Illdot Logic, the only man brave enough to try to rework Kanye West’s 808s and Heartbreak.
Tracklist:
Where It’s At
Say You Won’t
Must Be Illy (Original Snippet)
Follow Me
Drop (One Take Illy)
Hat Speaks (Interlude)
Paranoid
Pop It
Two Minutes
Rockstars (feat. Franchise & Picasso)
The Reason For The Season
Fill Me Full Of Wonder
Get Some Air
Dump This Suckas (Hat Speaks Again)
Bad Bad Man (feat. Drazah Backwards)
So Amazing (feat. P Pluck)
Move
Heart Attack Sex
QWERTY Mixtape Announcement Trailer
You In My Brain Baby (feat. Drazah)
Lockdown Your Love
Hat Speaks (Interlude)
Just Will’s Wisdom (Interlude)
Comatose
Best In the World (feat. RAW & Just Will)
Heartless
Drazah’s Tale (Interlude)
My Egyptian Lover (feat. Pat Piff)
Lazy Afternoons
See You In My Nightmares (feat. Just Will)
Coldest Winter (feat. Pat Piff)
Modern State
Wanna Get To Know Ya
Won’t Be Around
Welcome To Heartbreak
Unlike Me
Monument
Homeworld
I’m Not Coming Down
Must Be Illy