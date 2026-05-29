Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.

Download: Electronic Forest – #5 – May 29, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:56 Better Times Robin Schulz, BARBZ 04:04 Heaven On Your Mind Kygo, Dan Tyminski 07:45 Never Apart Yohann Warren, Edmondsski 10:40 Light Up Kylie Minogue 13:54 Butterfly Feelings Icona Pop 16:27 Hysteria Bebe Rexha 18:47 Nova Dan Thompson 22:56 Russian Roulette EMMMA 25:47 Heroes Of The Night Alle Farben 29:14 Does It Still Mean Something? Kevian Kraemer 32:21 We’ll Be Together (C-Systems Remix) Daniel Wanrooy, JES, C-Systems 35:54 Untouched Harrison, The Veronicas 38:55 Young & Free Angemi, Blackcode, Jordan Grace 42:38 Eeelluminagee eee gee 46:04 Satellite David Forbes, Sue McLaren 49:50 Miss You VINAI 51:58 Do You Want It Right Now? Quintino, Breathe Carolina, GIACOBBI 55:10 Supersonic Realm Allan Berndtz

Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.

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