Electronic Forest, Radio Waterloo Production, Shows

Electronic Forest – #5 – May 29, 2026

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Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.

Download: Electronic Forest – #5 – May 29, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:56 Better Times Robin Schulz, BARBZ
04:04 Heaven On Your Mind Kygo, Dan Tyminski
07:45 Never Apart Yohann Warren, Edmondsski
10:40 Light Up Kylie Minogue
13:54 Butterfly Feelings Icona Pop
16:27 Hysteria Bebe Rexha
18:47 Nova Dan Thompson
22:56 Russian Roulette EMMMA
25:47 Heroes Of The Night Alle Farben
29:14 Does It Still Mean Something? Kevian Kraemer
32:21 We’ll Be Together (C-Systems Remix) Daniel Wanrooy, JES, C-Systems
35:54 Untouched Harrison, The Veronicas
38:55 Young & Free Angemi, Blackcode, Jordan Grace
42:38 Eeelluminagee eee gee
46:04 Satellite David Forbes, Sue McLaren
49:50 Miss You VINAI
51:58 Do You Want It Right Now? Quintino, Breathe Carolina, GIACOBBI
55:10 Supersonic Realm Allan Berndtz

Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.

Click here to go to the Electronic Forest homepage

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