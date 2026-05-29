Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.
Download: Electronic Forest – #5 – May 29, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:56
|Better Times
|Robin Schulz, BARBZ
|04:04
|Heaven On Your Mind
|Kygo, Dan Tyminski
|07:45
|Never Apart
|Yohann Warren, Edmondsski
|10:40
|Light Up
|Kylie Minogue
|13:54
|Butterfly Feelings
|Icona Pop
|16:27
|Hysteria
|Bebe Rexha
|18:47
|Nova
|Dan Thompson
|22:56
|Russian Roulette
|EMMMA
|25:47
|Heroes Of The Night
|Alle Farben
|29:14
|Does It Still Mean Something?
|Kevian Kraemer
|32:21
|We’ll Be Together (C-Systems Remix)
|Daniel Wanrooy, JES, C-Systems
|35:54
|Untouched
|Harrison, The Veronicas
|38:55
|Young & Free
|Angemi, Blackcode, Jordan Grace
|42:38
|Eeelluminagee
|eee gee
|46:04
|Satellite
|David Forbes, Sue McLaren
|49:50
|Miss You
|VINAI
|51:58
|Do You Want It Right Now?
|Quintino, Breathe Carolina, GIACOBBI
|55:10
|Supersonic Realm
|Allan Berndtz
Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.
Click here to go to the Electronic Forest homepage