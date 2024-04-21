The Horizon Broadening Hour #27

More new music pulled from the KWCon and CanCon folders in my inbox, and a few CDs uploaded by Mophead too!
Music List
|Title
|Artist
|Album
|Genre
|Loan Me Your Heart
|The Vaudevillian
|Oh Shuckareeroo I Get To Marry You
|Ragtime Blues / CanCon
|Oh Shuckareeroo
|Ragtime Blues / CanCon
|Booglie-Ooglie-Oo
|The Ever-Lovin’ Jug Band
|Tri-City Stomp
|Country Bluegrass / CanCon / KWCon
|Just Can’t Wait
|Country Bluegrass / CanCon / KWCon
|Right Here
|Gathering Sparks
|(singles)
|Folk / CanCon / FemCon
|Feathers and Wings
|Folk / CanCon / FemCon
|The Kid Couldn’t Find a Calling
|Len O’Neill
|Out of View
|Folk / CanCon
|Rebels in the Rubble
|Folk / CanCon
|everybody gets sad
|Shawn William Clarke
|Softer Scissors
|Folk/CanCon
|new drug 1
|Folk/CanCon
|Joey
|Ally Corbett
|(single)
|Folk / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
|À la frontière de l’intangible
|Patrick Giguère (Cheryl Duvall, piano)
|Intimes exubérances
|Classical/CanCon
|Flatland
|Buildings and Food
|Echo the Field
|Ambient/CanCon
|Sky-d
|Ambient/CanCon
|Solar System Draft (Quantum Theory Mix)
|Korendians
|Korendians
|Electronica PsyTrance / Instrumental
|He Likes That Classic Rock
|Son Of Dave
|A Flat City
|techno-blues dub / CanCon
|Out Of Time
|Elliott Brood
|Country
|Rock/CanCon
|Wind And Snow
|Rock/CanCon
|Hot and Cold
|Chris Cachia
|(single)
|Hip Hop / CanCon
|Stew
|White Rabbit
|Zzz/Just a Little Bit
|Alternative/CanCon
|Zzz
|Alternative/CanCon
|Rafters
|Red Output
|(singles)
|Alternative Rock / CanCon / KWCon
|Varnish
|post-punk / CanCon / KWCon
|Chlorine
|Ivy Gardens
|Goon
|Metal/CanCon
|12 Million Bar Blues
|Metal/CanCon
|Perks
|Basque
|Pain Without Hope Of Healing
|Scream Metal / CanCon / KWCon
|Nausea
|Scream Metal / CanCon / KWCon
|Ça plane pour moi
|The Housebound Homers
|(single)
|Pop
|Ca Plane Pour Moi
|Stan et Pipou
|(single)
|Pop / French / Novelty
The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by Mophead and Bob Jonkman, produced by Richard Giles (Music Committee Coordinator), and sponsored by Radio Waterloo. HBH airs on CKMS-FM every Sunday from 10:00pm to Midnight.