The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
Shows, The Horizon Broadening Hour

The Horizon Broadening Hour #27

Leave a comment
(Cartoon illustration of kids dancing)
Keep Dancing!

More new music pulled from the KWCon and CanCon folders in my inbox, and a few CDs uploaded by Mophead too!


Music List

Title Artist Album Genre
Loan Me Your Heart The Vaudevillian Oh Shuckareeroo I Get To Marry You Ragtime Blues / CanCon
Oh Shuckareeroo Ragtime Blues / CanCon
Booglie-Ooglie-Oo The Ever-Lovin’ Jug Band Tri-City Stomp Country Bluegrass / CanCon / KWCon
Just Can’t Wait Country Bluegrass / CanCon / KWCon
Right Here Gathering Sparks (singles) Folk / CanCon / FemCon
Feathers and Wings Folk / CanCon / FemCon
The Kid Couldn’t Find a Calling Len O’Neill Out of View Folk / CanCon
Rebels in the Rubble Folk / CanCon
everybody gets sad Shawn William Clarke Softer Scissors Folk/CanCon
new drug 1 Folk/CanCon
Joey Ally Corbett (single)  Folk / CanCon / KWCon / FemCon
À la frontière de l’intangible Patrick Giguère (Cheryl Duvall, piano) Intimes exubérances Classical/CanCon
Flatland Buildings and Food Echo the Field Ambient/CanCon
Sky-d Ambient/CanCon
Solar System Draft (Quantum Theory Mix) Korendians Korendians Electronica PsyTrance / Instrumental
He Likes That Classic Rock Son Of Dave A Flat City techno-blues dub / CanCon
Out Of Time Elliott Brood Country Rock/CanCon
Wind And Snow Rock/CanCon
Hot and Cold Chris Cachia (single) Hip Hop / CanCon
Stew White Rabbit Zzz/Just a Little Bit Alternative/CanCon
Zzz Alternative/CanCon
Rafters Red Output (singles) Alternative Rock / CanCon / KWCon
Varnish post-punk / CanCon / KWCon
Chlorine Ivy Gardens Goon Metal/CanCon
12 Million Bar Blues Metal/CanCon
Perks Basque Pain Without Hope Of Healing Scream Metal / CanCon / KWCon
Nausea Scream Metal / CanCon / KWCon
Ça plane pour moi The Housebound Homers (single) Pop
Ca Plane Pour Moi Stan et Pipou (single) Pop / French / Novelty

The Horizon Broadening Hour is hosted by Mophead and Bob Jonkman, produced by Richard Giles (Music Committee Coordinator), and sponsored by Radio Waterloo. HBH airs on CKMS-FM every Sunday from 10:00pm to Midnight.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.