The Lost Indie City “Halloween” setlist

The Lost Indie City “Halloween” Vol #2 set list
Ministry – Everyday is Halloween
Oingo Boingo – Dead Mans Party
David Bowie – Scary Monsters
Roky & The Aliens – I Walked with a Zombie
Skinny Puppy – Ghostman
ohGr – Devil
Ivardensphere – It is as Blackness Is
nTTx – Prey
Buck 65 – Zombie Delight
The Coffinshakers – Halloween
Concrete Blonde – Ghost of a Texas Ladies Man
Piney Gir – My Halloween
The Horrors – Ghost
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Halloween
The Creepshow – Death at my Door
Metric – Monster Hospital
Band of Horses – Is there a Ghost?
Tom Waits – What’s he Building in There?
Kirsty Maccoll – Halloween
Switchblade Symphony – Witches
Bad Manners – Monster Mash
The Slackers – The Mummy
The Toasters – Frakenska
The Pogues – Turkish Song of the Damned
Groovie Ghoulies – She’s My Vampire Girl
Teenage Bottle Rocket – Haunted House
Horror Pops – Ghouls
Eels – Your Lucky Day in Hell