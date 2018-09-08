The Lost Indie City “Interesting Song titles” set list
Primitive Radio Gods – Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money In my Hand
Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Dream Warriors – My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style
Wonderstuff – I Think I Must’ve Had Something Really Useful to Say
Elvis Costello – Put Your Big Toe in the Milk of Human Kindness
Leonard Cohen – Don’t Go Home with Your Hard-On
Carter USM – The Undertaker & The Hippy Protester
Mogwai – The Sun Smells Too Loud
Teenage Head – Teenage Beer Drinking Party
Furnaceface – We Love You Tipper Gore
Forgotten Rebels – I Left my Heart In Iran
Diodes – Tired of Waking Up Tired
Jona Lewie – You’ll Always Find Me in the Kitchen at Parties
M + M – Several Styles of Blonde Girls Dancing
Dexys Midnight Runners – Thankfully Not Living In Yorkshire Doesn’t Apply
The Waitresses – They’re all out of Liquor – Let’s Find Another Party
Sandi Thom – I wish I was a Punk Rocker with Flowers in My Hair
Dead Can Dance – Fortune Presents Gifts Not According to the Book
Pete Shelly – Guess I Must of Been in Love with Myself
Beck – Satan Gave me a Taco
They Might Be Giants – Nothings Gonna Change my Clothes
Ramones – Every-time I Eat Vegetables it makes me think of you
The Cramps – Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk
STP – Tripping on a Hole in a Paper Heart
The Ocean Blue – I’ve Sung Way too Many Songs for a Crowd That Didn’t Want to Hear
Screaming Blue Messiahs – Jesus Chrysler Drives a Dodge
Queens of the Stone Age – I Was a Teenage Hand Model
Flaming Lips – W.A.N.D.
Arctic Monkeys – Teddy Picker
New Pornographers – Jackie, Dressed in Cobras