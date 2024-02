Warming you up on a cold and windy Wednesday night, tune into Through the Static for all the tracks, new and old, to keep you warm and cozy!

Marquee Moon – Television

The Stranger – Billy Joel

French Press – Rolling Blackouts C.F.

Your Woman – White Town

Birthday – The Sugarcubes

The Limit To Your Love – Feist

I Fell It All – Feist

My Own Summer (Shove It) – Deftones

