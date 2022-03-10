Together With Ukraine – A Drum and Bass Compilation

With every day that passes, the high-scale humanitarian crisis and assault on the people of Ukraine continues to worsen. Civilian deaths are increasing on a daily basis across the country with no sign of stopping, with millions of citizens already forced out of their homes in search of refuge. As we wake up to yet another day of war, hundreds more innocent lives have been lost and destroyed overnight. We cannot leave this unchecked, and we need to act on this now without hesitation.

Now more than ever is a time for unity, solidarity and support of a nation under attack. It’s crucial for us to use our voice to create widespread and sustained awareness of the situation on the ground in Ukraine, and to give support in every way possible. Whether it’s signing petitions, attending demonstrations, sharing facts on social media, offering help for refugees, or more – this situation cannot be allowed to continue, and engaging in support of any kind for the people of Ukraine is our absolute priority.

Comprised of over 100 exclusive tracks from across the Drum & Bass and wider Bass Music spectrum, alongside over 30 pieces of bespoke visual art, with art direction by Uno (@uno.graphics), we are proud to present our compilation project ‘Together with Ukraine’.

We are incredibly grateful to the music community for supporting our initiative to raise vital funds for humanitarian aid on the front line. All artists and people involved have offered their services free of charge, and all revenue generated will be donated directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. We have set a minimum price of £12 for the compilation, but we would encourage everyone to give generously and donate a higher amount if you have the means to do so.

We would like to thank everybody who has taken part in making this project a reality – including our extended team of Diana and Bohdan (Ukraine), Jan (Germany) and Piotr (Poland) – as well as everybody that is willing to purchase the album.

For more information on the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, and the humanitarian efforts they are undertaking to heal the devastating impacts of the war in Ukraine, please visit their website at redcross.org.ua/en.