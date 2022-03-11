CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 11 March 2022 with Martin Asling of WR YIMBY

Show Notes

Martin Asling of WR YIMBY
Martin Asling from WR YIMBY at the KW Multicultural Festival. Photo: WR YIMBY

Bob Jonkman talks to Martin Asling of WR YIMBY (Waterloo Region Yes In My Back Yard) about housing in Waterloo Region, the Ontario Housing report, and WR YIMBY and Hold The Line‘s answer to some of the issues it presents.

The interview starts at 3m01s.

Online:

Resources mentioned in the show:

And Martin provided these links:

Listen to previous CKMS-FM shows with Martin Asling and WR YIMBY.

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-03-11-episode092.mp3 (41.4 MB, 43m04s, episode 092)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m51s Texas Girl at the Funeral of Her Father (3/4 reverse photo of Rose Brokenshire against a cloudy sky)
(single)		 Rose Brokenshire
3m01s Bob Jonkman and Martin Asling discuss WR YIMBY, housing in Waterloo Region, the Report of the Ontario Housing Affordability Task Force and WR YIMBY and Hold The Line‘s response, and talk about housing affordability and some zoning issues.
41m45s Martin provides contact info, Bob gives the credits and a hint for next Friday’s show.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Footage

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 11 March 2022

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

