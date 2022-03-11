CKMS Community Connections for 11 March 2022 with Martin Asling of WR YIMBY

Show Notes
Bob Jonkman talks to Martin Asling of WR YIMBY (Waterloo Region Yes In My Back Yard) about housing in Waterloo Region, the Ontario Housing report, and WR YIMBY and Hold The Line‘s answer to some of the issues it presents.
The interview starts at 3m01s.
Online:
- Website: https://www.wryimby.com/
- Twitter: @WRYIMBY | Twitter
- Facebook: WR YIMBY | Facebook
- Instagram: Martin Asling @wr_yimby | Instagram
- E-mail: wryimby@gmail.com
Resources mentioned in the show:
- Hold The Line
- Report of the Ontario Housing Affordability Task Force (PDF, 2.1 MBytes)
- Open Letter on the Housing Affordability Task Force Report
- CBC News article: Why Canada is losing affordable rental housing faster than it's being built
And Martin provided these links:
- Invitation homes SEC filing which Martin mentioned as evidence that investors love high demand low supply markets:
- Vacant Nuance in the Vacant Housing Debate
- Article in The Record about the Mill Street development where the “worst case scenario” we warned about basically is what happened, with over 100 units lost without preventing displacement of the original homes.
- Kitchener developer shelves 12-storey highrise and proposes townhouses after residents take their concerns to city hall
- Here’s a recent overview of scholarship on the effects of new housing on nearby rents and displacement (driving both down)
- Research Roundup: The Effect of Market-Rate Development on Neighborhood Rents.
Listen to previous CKMS-FM shows with Martin Asling and WR YIMBY.
- CKMS News – 2021-04-04 – Waterloo Region Weekly Roundup
- Blue Sky Horse Radio meets Waterloo Region Yes in My Backyard /Unsheltered
- CKMS News – 2020-05-25 – Increasing Housing Affordability by Increasing Housing Density: An Interview with WR YIMBY
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-03-11-episode092.mp3 (41.4 MB, 43m04s, episode 092)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m51s
|Texas Girl at the Funeral of Her Father
|
(single)
|Rose Brokenshire
|3m01s
|Bob Jonkman and Martin Asling discuss WR YIMBY, housing in Waterloo Region, the Report of the Ontario Housing Affordability Task Force and WR YIMBY and Hold The Line‘s response, and talk about housing affordability and some zoning issues.
|41m45s
|Martin provides contact info, Bob gives the credits and a hint for next Friday’s show.
Bonus Footage
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.