Viewpoints is the latest news magazine produced by the Community Radio Fund of Canada. It provides an overview of what’s happening across Canada, thanks to some 20 radio reporters posted across the country (British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, North West Territories, Québec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia) and working for the Local Journalism Initiative (LJI). The Local Journalism Initiative supports the production of original civic journalism news content that covers the diverse needs of underserved communities across Canada. Politics, society, environment, community, arts and culture take the air on «Viewpoints» hosted by Boris Chassagne. The Community Radio Fund of Canada works in collaboration with the National Campus and Community Radio Association (NCRA/ANREC).

Viewpoints is syndicated on Radio Waterloo from the NCRA’s !earshot Digital Distribution System, and currently airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Thursdays from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.