Words and Culture weaves conversations with Indigenous language and knowledge keepers together with music by Indigenous artists. The team creating this original content is made up exclusively of Indigenous producers, hosts and guests. Words and Culture is funded by SiriusXM through the Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC).

Words and Culture is syndicated from the CRFC and airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays from 3:00pm to 3:59pm starting in April 2024.