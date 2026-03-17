Radio Nowhere Episode 151, 3/16/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/RadioNowhere260316Episode151.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:27
|Catch the Wind
|Donovan
|3:41
|Something
|The Beatles
|6:39
|Wuthering Heights
|Kate Bush
|11:02
|Wheat Kings
|The Tragically Hip
|15:18
|Demian
|Hey Marseilles
|17:56
|Who Can Say
|The Young Novelists
|20:58
|Love Is a Losing Game
|Amy Winehouse
|23:32
|Widow’s Grove
|Tom Waits
|28:27
|Human Nature
|Miles Davis
|32:51
|No Woman No Cry
|Bob Marley and the Wailers
|36:48:
|Legend of a Mind
|The Moody Blues
|43:22
|Cupid
|Sam Cooke
|45:57
|Closing Time
|Lyle Lovett
|50:08
|Chasing Cars
|Snow Patrol