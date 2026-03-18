J’aime Afrobeats Music (JAM with Zogho) is a vibrant, culture-rich radio show that blends music, meaning, and movement into one powerful listening experience.

Hosted by MC Zogho, the show is a rhythmic journey through Afrobeats, Afrofusion, Amapiano, Reggae, Makossa, Ndombolo, Zouk, and global Black sounds—woven together with reflections on peace of mind, identity, creativity, and community.

More than just a playlist, JAM with Zogho is a space where:

• Music becomes medicine

• Culture becomes conversation

• Rhythm becomes connection

Listeners can expect uplifting selections, spotlight moments for African and diasporic artists, mindful insights, and occasional live energy that feels like a jam session for the soul.

JAM with Zogho is where sound meets spirit—inviting the Waterloo region and beyond to slow down, feel deeply, and move together in harmony.

J’aime Afrobeats Music (JAM with Zogho) is hosted by MC Zogho and airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 10:00am to 11:00am.







