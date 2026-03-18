Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 81 – 18/03/26

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Starting off with some good old classic 50s pop, and if that’s a bit too saccharine for you we’ve also got a good mix of modern grunge, alternative rock, and even some modern psychedelic fun!

  • My Prayer – The Platters
  • A Teenager In Love – Dion & The Belmonts
  • Silhouettes – The Rays
  • Quake – Kingdom of Birds
  • I’m Scum – Idles
  • object permanence – Sydney Sprague
  • As Scared As Can Be – Sydney Sprague
  • Cutting Corners – Lunar Vacation
  • Born In the A.D’s – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
  • Spine Oil – Samia
  • Sweet & Sour – Ian Daniel Kehoe

Check out the podcast!

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