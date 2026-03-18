Through the Static Episode 81 – 18/03/26

Starting off with some good old classic 50s pop, and if that’s a bit too saccharine for you we’ve also got a good mix of modern grunge, alternative rock, and even some modern psychedelic fun!
- My Prayer – The Platters
- A Teenager In Love – Dion & The Belmonts
- Silhouettes – The Rays
- Quake – Kingdom of Birds
- I’m Scum – Idles
- object permanence – Sydney Sprague
- As Scared As Can Be – Sydney Sprague
- Cutting Corners – Lunar Vacation
- Born In the A.D’s – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Spine Oil – Samia
- Sweet & Sour – Ian Daniel Kehoe
Check out the podcast!