Through the Static Episode 81 – 18/03/26

Starting off with some good old classic 50s pop, and if that’s a bit too saccharine for you we’ve also got a good mix of modern grunge, alternative rock, and even some modern psychedelic fun!

My Prayer – The Platters

A Teenager In Love – Dion & The Belmonts

Silhouettes – The Rays

Quake – Kingdom of Birds

I’m Scum – Idles

object permanence – Sydney Sprague

As Scared As Can Be – Sydney Sprague

Cutting Corners – Lunar Vacation

Born In the A.D’s – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Spine Oil – Samia

Sweet & Sour – Ian Daniel Kehoe

Check out the podcast!