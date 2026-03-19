The Clean Up Hour, Mix 362

Whuzzup, y’all? Tonight, we hit the 80th All Things Considered by making the case for Recyclone, aka Jon Hutt. Founder of Ant Recordings, Recyclone is a country boy who hit the big city, saw it for the disaster that it was, and channeled that into years of groundbreaking, spoken-word-industrial-bizarro rap that deserves your attention, especially in light of all of today’s techno-happenings and nightmares.

All tracks are by either Recyclone, or Jon Hutt, unless listed otherwise.

The Kooks – Sweet Dreams of the Golden Hog

Land of the Half Dead

Episodes of Constant Torture

Inside the Industrial Castle

Log Off

Slow Rot

Atari Making Love To A Commodore 64

Back to the Four Track

Sixtoo & Recyclone – Mad Max Songs

Refuge of the Damned

For Dreadful Hope

Human Malfunction

Halifax

Build or Be Built

The Earltown Hermit

Business Man

Contact

Slithis Empire – Four

Water Based

We Don’t Exist

The MOTES – R62

Living Circle

F***ing Animals

Cult of Relics

Oil Burner

Icon Series – Squat Lobster

Earth, Human Lab

Mirroring

Service the Engine

Gearbox Therapy

Body Parts

Digital 6

Complex Research

Isotope Microscope

The MOTES – Road Song

Movin’

The MOTES – Sirrah

The Dreamt

Land Based

Three Knocks

Earbender – Normandy (cdmckill)

Cactus – Out of My League

From the Ashes

Heart on My Fist

Entity

The Blue Ridge Mountain Butchers – Catered Infinity

Split Dimension

Mardel – A Sheen

One Point Oh

Ball of Wire

Renovate Me

Adverse Circumstances

Unnatural Nature

Homo Sapien Debris

Body Machine In Insects Domain (with Viola Baker)

The MOTES – The Last Song

Deep Winter Blood Loss