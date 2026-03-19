The Clean Up Hour, Mix 362

Whuzzup, y’all? Tonight, we hit the 80th All Things Considered by making the case for Recyclone, aka Jon Hutt. Founder of Ant Recordings, Recyclone is a country boy who hit the big city, saw it for the disaster that it was, and channeled that into years of groundbreaking, spoken-word-industrial-bizarro rap that deserves your attention, especially in light of all of today’s techno-happenings and nightmares.
All tracks are by either Recyclone, or Jon Hutt, unless listed otherwise.
The Kooks – Sweet Dreams of the Golden Hog
Land of the Half Dead
Episodes of Constant Torture
Inside the Industrial Castle
Log Off
Slow Rot
Atari Making Love To A Commodore 64
Back to the Four Track
Sixtoo & Recyclone – Mad Max Songs
Refuge of the Damned
For Dreadful Hope
Human Malfunction
Halifax
Build or Be Built
The Earltown Hermit
Business Man
Contact
Slithis Empire – Four
Water Based
We Don’t Exist
The MOTES – R62
Living Circle
F***ing Animals
Cult of Relics
Oil Burner
Icon Series – Squat Lobster
Earth, Human Lab
Mirroring
Service the Engine
Gearbox Therapy
Body Parts
Digital 6
Complex Research
Isotope Microscope
The MOTES – Road Song
Movin’
The MOTES – Sirrah
The Dreamt
Land Based
Three Knocks
Earbender – Normandy (cdmckill)
Cactus – Out of My League
From the Ashes
Heart on My Fist
Entity
The Blue Ridge Mountain Butchers – Catered Infinity
Split Dimension
Mardel – A Sheen
One Point Oh
Ball of Wire
Renovate Me
Adverse Circumstances
Unnatural Nature
Homo Sapien Debris
Body Machine In Insects Domain (with Viola Baker)
The MOTES – The Last Song
Deep Winter Blood Loss