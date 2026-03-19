Shows, The Agriculture Show

episode 314 agriculture show March 17 with Elizabeth Zinger & Betty-Jo Almond

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Todays guests are Elizabeth Zinger and Betty-Jo Almond. On this  St. Patricks Day,  Liz and Betty-Jo tell us there their agricultural story.  Part of that story is shared with their connection by way of   https://agsights.com  Our playlist:

  • I’m Shipping Up To Boston  by  Dropkick Murphy
  • I Never Lie  by  Zach Top
  • Keep Your Hands To Yourself  by  The Georgia Satellites
  • Dirt Cheap  by  Cody Johnson
  • Tequila Little Time   by   John Pardi
  • Rain Is a Good Thing  by  Luke Bryan

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(This is episode 314.  I stated during the recording, episode 313.  My mistake)

 

 

 

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