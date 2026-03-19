episode 314 agriculture show March 17 with Elizabeth Zinger & Betty-Jo Almond

Todays guests are Elizabeth Zinger and Betty-Jo Almond. On this St. Patricks Day, Liz and Betty-Jo tell us there their agricultural story. Part of that story is shared with their connection by way of https://agsights.com Our playlist:

I’m Shipping Up To Boston by Dropkick Murphy

I Never Lie by Zach Top

Keep Your Hands To Yourself by The Georgia Satellites

Dirt Cheap by Cody Johnson

Tequila Little Time by John Pardi

Rain Is a Good Thing by Luke Bryan

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(This is episode 314. I stated during the recording, episode 313. My mistake)