Playlist from Exploring AI Music_March 17, 2026

Start Time Title 0:00 Aligning Accordances 4:59 Beware of Boggies 10:41 Cartier Spence 17:40 Ebullient Emissions 22:01 Gather and Scatter 26:19 Impossible Solution 31:43 Listen to Volition 37:32 My Last Precious 43:32 Out of Rythm 48:07 Red Albatross 52:47 Silent Letters

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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