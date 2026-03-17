Exploring AI Music, Shows

EXPLORING AI MUSIC – March 17, 2026

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Playlist from Exploring AI Music_March 17, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:00 Aligning Accordances
4:59 Beware of Boggies
10:41 Cartier Spence
17:40 Ebullient Emissions
22:01 Gather and Scatter
26:19 Impossible Solution
31:43 Listen to Volition
37:32 My Last Precious
43:32 Out of Rythm
48:07 Red Albatross
52:47 Silent Letters

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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