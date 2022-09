Show notes & podcast of #CommunityConnections with @MatthewAlbrech1 of @WRNonviolence: https://radiowaterloo.ca/ckms-community-connections-for-5-september-2022-with-matthew-albrecht-of-wr-nonviolence/ Repeat at 3pm on Friday, 9 Sep 2022 just in time for the Nonviolence Day In The Park #DITP2022 Noon to 5pm on Saturday, 10 September. Sorry, the YouTube video is a bust

CKMS Radio Waterloo

@RadioWaterloo

Today's guest on CKMS #CommunityConnections is Matthew Albrecht of @WRNonviolence. The Nonviolence Day In The Park is this Saturday, and we'll talk all about it. Also, new music from @TemplePeter and @sammydukemusic. And live video at https://youtu.be/O3RnyKolJlc