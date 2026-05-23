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A Musician's Intuition, A Musician's Intuition

A Musician’s Intuition – EPISODE FOUR – Report from the East

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On tonight’s show Dave played new music from Sackville, NB and Montreal – souvenirs of his time playing some shows with his band High Grader in both those places.

Songs from this episode:
1. THEME MUSIC – Eiyn Sof – Black Thread
2. Jon McKiel – Strands
3. Jon McKiel – Ice Man
4. Richard Laviolette – Aging Recycling Plant
5. TOPS – Perfected Steps
6. Jared Jackal and the Bad Vibrations – University Town
7. Richard Laviolette – Ordinary Fellow
8. A Horse Named Friday – Mad Scientist
9. Klarka Weinwurm – Easy Days
10. Good Feeling – Outside/Inside

Haley Sheppard and David Lacalamita host A Musician’s Intuition every other Tuesday night.

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Haley and David

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