A Musician’s Intuition – EPISODE FOUR – Report from the East

On tonight’s show Dave played new music from Sackville, NB and Montreal – souvenirs of his time playing some shows with his band High Grader in both those places.

Songs from this episode:

1. THEME MUSIC – Eiyn Sof – Black Thread

2. Jon McKiel – Strands

3. Jon McKiel – Ice Man

4. Richard Laviolette – Aging Recycling Plant

5. TOPS – Perfected Steps

6. Jared Jackal and the Bad Vibrations – University Town

7. Richard Laviolette – Ordinary Fellow

8. A Horse Named Friday – Mad Scientist

9. Klarka Weinwurm – Easy Days

10. Good Feeling – Outside/Inside

Haley Sheppard and David Lacalamita host A Musician’s Intuition every other Tuesday night.

Subscribe to the podcast!