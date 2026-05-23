Introducing: Alexander D Jacobi Photography to Radio Waterloo! He came to Community Connections on Friday, May the 22nd. More about Alexander below! Alexander, is one extraordinary, local arts photographer. We appreciate him! Thanks for coming on the show, and I’m looking forward to learning more about your workshop. Yenny here needs some training on how to use the station equipment, so that next time Alexander comes back, we can help showcase his workshop via the station broadcast to visually as well!

From alexanderjacobiphotography.ca:/about "I'm Alexander Jacobi, a portrait & fashion photographer, cinematographer, and PhD Candidate in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. I believe that photographing people acts as a record of a moment in history - a moment which is as precious as it is fleeting. As such, I use photography to get out into the world and produce work which pays homage to the ephemeral moments of human connection that will only ever exist once. My current ongoing project is ‘Artisan Ontario’, where I make portraits of the local and international creatives who choose Ontario's art scene as the venue for their work. I also frequently produce work for runways, fashion boutiques, and independent designers across Southern Ontario."

Thanks for coming on Community Connections Alexander! We are really looking forward to next time catching up, and really enjoyed this interview! Thanks for helping relay the local scene extraordinaire!

interview by Yenny