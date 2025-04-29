#AltElxn2025 (NCRA microphone logo, maple leaf logo)
#AltElxn 2025: Election Night Coverage

On Election Night, Monday 28 April 2025, CKMS-FM provided live election coverage for the local Waterloo Region ridings, as well as across Canada with the #AltElxn 2025 This program is part of #AltElxn 2025 national election project, coordinated by the NCRA/ANREC (bas relief illustration of a hand holding an old fashioned microphone on a blue starburst, with a banner "NCRA-ANREC" across it)#AltElxn 2025 Election Project organized by the National Campus/Community Radio Association (NCRA).

Reporting in the studio were Dwayne Jennings, who provided the vote count updates, PJ Smith and Mason Tikl, who provided insight and analysis, and Bob Jonkman, show host and technical production. Dan Kellar was our journalist in the field, and also provided in-studio commentary.

Audio

Download: altelxn2025-Election-Night-Coverage.mp3 (6h07m33s, 171 MB)

Video

CKMS-FM Live Election Coverage

YouTube: #AltElxn 2025 Live Election Coverage

NCRA National Election Coverage

YouTube: #AltElxn 2025 NCRA/ANREC Election Livestream

(CKMS-FM coverage on the national feed is at 2h35m09s)

