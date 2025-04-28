Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 112, 4/26/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/RadioNowhere250426Episode112.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

Talk to Ya Later The Tubes
Eating the Egg Whole Wild Pink
Spy in the House of Love Was (Not Was)
Nighttime In The Switching Yard Warren Zevon
Up All Night The War on Drugs
Irresistible Force Jane’s Addiction
The Things I Regret Brandi Carlile
Stuff You Gotta Watch The Band
Stuff You Gotta Watch Levon Helm
Blood and Roses Smithereens
The Real Life John Cougar Mellencamp
Bright Horses Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
We’ve Been Here Before The New Pornographers
Bend Down the Branches Tom Waits

