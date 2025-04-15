AltElxn2025: Who Do You Trust? Bias, Perception and the Media

This episode of #AltElxn 2025 takes a closer look at bias in the media—what it is, how it shows up in election coverage, and how it affects the way people make decisions. The program explores personal reflections, systemic regulation, training and trust in journalism, ownership and audience perception, and Indigenous perspectives on media and democracy.

This is Episode Two of #AltElxn2025, airing on CKMS-FM at 9:30am on Tuesday, 15 April 2025. #AltElxn2025 is a four episode series syndicated from the NCRA/ANREC and airs on CKMS-FM as part of Meet The Candidate: 2025 Federal Election, weekdays from 9:02am to 10:00am from 7 to 29 April 2025.

Host/Producer: Barry Rooke

https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Altelxn-2025-Show-2-April-14-2025.mp3

Download: Altelxn-2025-Show-2-April-14-2025.mp3, 64 MBytes

Time Segment Content Summary 00:00 – 00:30 Intro & Welcome Barry introduces himself, the theme of the episode, and acknowledges the support from the Covering Canada Election 2025 Fund. 00:30 – 02:24 Personal Bias Reflection Barry reflects on his own explicit and implicit biases and shares how his identity and background shape his media lens. 02:24 – 03:21 Overview of C-11 & the CRTC Context on Canadian media regulation, introduction to Bill C-11 and the role of the CRTC. 03:21 – 04:48 Interview: Bram Abramson (CRTC) Bram explains the three pillars of Canadian broadcasting and how the CRTC focuses on structural rather than content regulation. 04:48 – 07:50 Interview: Andrew Mrozowski (CUP) Andrew discusses why he became a journalist, the importance of training and editorial safeguards, and the role of journalism in balancing different truths. 07:50 – 09:07 Commentary: Journalism Schools Closing Barry reflects on the closing of journalism programs across Ontario and its impact on ethical storytelling. 09:07 – 10:27 Interview: Connie Thiessen (Broadcast Dialogue) Connie emphasizes the importance of fact-checking, avoiding noise, and resisting influence from advertisers and ownership. 10:27 – 11:58 Commentary: Ownership & Media Trust Barry introduces the issue of media ownership and how it shapes public trust. 11:58 – 12:30 Continuation: Connie Thiessen Connie shares personal experience with editorial pressure and stresses journalistic integrity as the foundation for trust. 12:30 – 15:28 Interview: Aya Alshahwany (PIAC) Aya explores ownership, public media bias perception, and headlines as subtle influencers of narrative framing. 15:28 – 18:45 Interview: Kristin Kozar & Harry Lock (Public Media Alliance) Kristin and Harry discuss trust in public media, due impartiality, and how selective content consumption distorts perceptions of bias. 18:45 – 25:11 Voice Note: Eden FineDay (IndigiNews) Eden reflects on colonial systems, Indigenous values, trust in community, and voting skepticism. Powerful closing reflections on who she trusts. 25:11 – 26:19 Final Commentary: Aya (clip) A final reflection from Aya on the need for healthy skepticism and cross-source reading when facing unfamiliar or challenging narratives. 26:19 – 27:05 Closing Thoughts by Barry Summary of episode themes: training, trust, media literacy, and the unseen influence of headlines and algorithms. 27:05 – 28:00 Sign-Off Barry reminds listeners to tune into the live broadcast on April 28 and thanks funders: Public Policy Forum, Rideau Hall Foundation, and Michener Awards Foundation.

Transcript available on request.