NO CRAP RADIO REBLAST VER. 2.91 Apr. 15/25 9PM

Hope you’ve enjoyed the mix so far. Tonight a genius woman named Natalie, tonight a genius woman named Nico, the true cost of wars no end, some real glam from a dinosaur and a wicked cure cover to kick it off.

Internet news report!

Odd truths?

What say of it? what say CONSCIENCE grim, That spectre in my path?

-Chamberlayne’s Pharonnida

This weeks movie recommendation. Child of man. What if time. Catch the allegory in the movie when she disrobes and we see she is very pregnant. She is in a barn surrounded by animals. A compelling Jesus reference. It shows what happens when the births stop. Just stop. Hope is lost.

This weeks website https://cynthiachung.substack.com/. This young women. Connie Chung, is one of the most brilliant writers on the net. You can subscribe through sub stack or get her work emailed to you for free. 10 out of 10 on the old no-crap-o’meter. Impeccable research and a prodigious output of diverse topics.

Hard blues to end it.

gold finger-just like heaven

jam-a bomb in warder st

superchunk-girl you want

rancid-time bomb

clash-garage band

sham 69-angels with dirty faces

T rex-jeepster

T rex-get it on

T rex-metal guru

T rex-rip off

p gabriel-red rain

nico-tananore

muslimguaze-bhutto

n merchant-maggy & milly

n merchant-nursury rhymes

good lovelies-the weight

culture-rub a dub style

lkj-cultural dub

yabby u-deliver me from mine enemy

wailing souls-jah give his life

ljx-two chord skankin

Pogues-waltzing matida

billy bragg-my youngest son came home today

chiwoniso-rebel woman

tom diakite-fala

wasis diop-african dream

b allison-speed Slide

r gallagher-last of the indipendants

j winter-rollin n tumblin

luther allison-dust my broom

richard henderson-i just want

“It is usually futile to try to talk facts & analysis to people who are enjoying a sense of moral superiority in their ignorance.”

~ Thomas Sowell

