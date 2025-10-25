Avoiding the Big 3 Estate Planning Explosions : Rethink Your Retirement Show

Are you worried about probate fees? You might be focusing on the “little tax” while ignoring the “big tax”—the massive income tax bill that can vaporize 50% of your hard-earned estate.

In this crucial episode of Rethink Your Retirement, host Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar exposes the “Big 3 Estate Planning Explosions” that destroy family wealth and relationships.

Learn how common, well-intentioned mistakes with Beneficiary Designations can create a devastating “tax bomb” for your loved ones. Discover why adding your child as a Joint Owner to your home is a “legal pickle” that invites creditors, triggers new taxes, and can lead to devastating family conflict.

Finally, Sunny reveals how the “Empty Bucket” problem—lacking cash to pay the CRA—can force your family to sell the assets you wanted them to keep, like the family cottage.

This is “Empowerment Through Knowledge” in action. Sunny provides clear, actionable strategies to defuse these landmines, protect your legacy, and secure your “Total Financial Freedom.”

