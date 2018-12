Practicing their neoliberal ideology, the federal liberal government of Justin Trudeau introduced legislation to end the postal worker strike, as Doug Ford’s conservatives also attacked workers rights with bill 47 in Ontario. Also, who will stop police budgets?

listen here: https://archive.org/download/Awlradio-2018-11-23-supportCUPW/aw%40lradio-2018-11-23-supportCUPW.mp3

From: Grand River Community News