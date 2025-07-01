Canadian Songbook – Mike Murley Interview airs Friday, 9:03 – 9:26 AM

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead, here with a special announcement. This Friday, from 9:03 – 9:26 AM EST, an episode of Ernesto Cervini’s new podcast, Canadian Songbook, will air as part of the host-your-own-show option. To quote the show directly:

“Saxophonist Mike Murley traces his arc from jam sessions in Windsor, Nova Scotia – where musicians crammed his family’s living room – and the grade-seven trip that first let him hear Phil Nimmons and the Boss Brass live, to busking across Europe with the irreverent Shuffle Demons and discovering the street-level power of jazz. In this intimate conversation with host Ernesto Cervini – himself a former student – Murley opens up about the craft behind the music, the communities that shaped him, and the quiet courage required to stay true to your artistic vision. Speaking from his Halifax home, he reveals why he contemplates collaboration vs. virtuoso ego, and what the future holds for an artist still discovering new ways to tell his story through sound.”

If you like what you hear, you can check out the rest of the podcast at https://canadiansongbook.ca/. Ernesto’s a friend of the station, so I hope you will consider tuning in! Otherwise, see y’all at the next post.