WR Podcasts is CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo’s showcase of some of the podcasts produced in Waterloo Region. Each week we air one or two episodes from local producers to give you a taste of what’s available in Waterloo Region.

WR Podcasts returns to the CKMS-FM schedule in January 2025. Episodes are syndicated from these sources:

Podcasts in the rotation:

On Wisdom features a social-cognitive scientist in Toronto and an educator in London discussing the latest empirical science regarding the nature of wisdom.

On Wisdom features a social-cognitive scientist in Toronto and an educator in London discussing the latest empirical science regarding the nature of wisdom. Old Grey Mayors host Rob Deutschmann sits down with community leaders, civic leaders, and others from across Waterloo Region to learn more about their experiences and how those lessons can apply to today’s issues.

Old Grey Mayors host Rob Deutschmann sits down with community leaders, civic leaders, and others from across Waterloo Region to learn more about their experiences and how those lessons can apply to today’s issues. Welcome to Bonn Park Podcast where hosts Marshall Ward and Sara Geidlinger chat in-depth with fascinating people living, working, and creating in Waterloo Region.

Bonn Park Podcast where hosts Marshall Ward and Sara Geidlinger chat in-depth with fascinating people living, working, and creating in Waterloo Region. Watershed Writers with Tanis MacDonald features interviews within an exciting mix of local fiction writers, novelists, poets, authors, playwrights and essayists.

Watershed Writers with Tanis MacDonald features interviews within an exciting mix of local fiction writers, novelists, poets, authors, playwrights and essayists. Talk To Me with David Ward features Dave Ward going one-on-one with Canadian artists, politicians and business people from all walks of life.

Do you want your podcast included in? Drop us a line at office@radiowaterloo.ca with your podcast pitch!







