CKMS logo with wavies out the sidesWR Podcasts is CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo’s showcase of some of the podcasts produced in Waterloo Region. Each week we air one or two episodes from local producers to give you a taste of what’s available in Waterloo Region.

WR Podcasts returns to the CKMS-FM schedule in January 2025. Episodes are syndicated from these sources:

Podcasts in the rotation:

  • On Wisdom (white silhouettes of two owls on a black background, with diagonal lines) On Wisdom features a social-cognitive scientist in Toronto and an educator in London discussing the latest empirical science regarding the nature of wisdom.
  • Old Grey Mayors (park bench on a leafy sidewalk)Old Grey Mayors host Rob Deutschmann sits down with community leaders, civic leaders, and others from across Waterloo Region to learn more about their experiences and how those lessons can apply to today’s issues.
  • Welcome to 100 | Bonn Park (Sara Geidlinger and Marshall Ward standing in front of a colourfully painted brick wall, text above styled to look like a street name sign)Bonn Park Podcast where hosts Marshall Ward and Sara Geidlinger chat in-depth with fascinating people living, working, and creating in Waterloo Region.
  • Watershed Writers | Listening Local. Talking Global. (white silhouette of a quill pen writing in a partially opened book above the text, all on a sepia background of a lake with ducks) Watershed Writers with Tanis MacDonald features interviews within an exciting mix of local fiction writers, novelists, poets, authors, playwrights and essayists.
  • Talk To Me with David Ward (selfie of a man with beard stubble wearing dark sunglasses, there's a lake in the background) Talk To Me with David Ward features Dave Ward going one-on-one with Canadian artists, politicians and business people from all walks of life.
Waterloo Region Podcast Producers! Do you want your podcast included in WR Podcasts? Drop us a line at office@radiowaterloo.ca with your podcast pitch!



