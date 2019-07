Catch the Youngest Radio Show Hosts and their guest, Deepa Ahluwalia, Equity and Inclusion Officer from the Waterloo Region District School Board, on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo, on Sunday July 7th, 2019 at 12 noon as we discuss the importance of Youth & Minority Votes and Student Safety. It will be live streamed on Facebook too.

Shout out to my classmate Katherine Lam for making our first Radio Show Poster!