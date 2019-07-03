Catch the Youngest Radio Show Hosts and their guest Alan Keeso, Conservative MP candidate in Kitchener-South Hespeler, on CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo. On Sunday July 14th, 2019 at 12 noon, join us as we discuss the importance of Youth & Minority Votes and Alan’s political career and struggles. We will also discuss with Alan issues that matter to Youth and Minority in his own riding.

It will be live streamed on Facebook too.

Shout out to my classmate Katherine Lam for making Alan’s Radio Show Poster.

#CANYouthVoteMatter & #CANMinorityVoteMatter Awareness Campaign!