CKMS Community Connections for 12 June 2023 with the FOG Blues & Brass Band

Bob Jonkman talks with Dan Jancar, Hills Walter, and Tim Palser of the FOG Blues & Brass Band about the origin of the band, recording the album, writing Twelve Bar Prescription, their trip to Memphis, and, of course, about the blues. And they perform two songs, Live, On-Air, In-Studio!

The interview starts at 3m52s.

Guelph Rib Fest

When : 4:30pm-6:00pm, Saturday 26 August 2023 Where : Riverside Park Location : 709 Woolwich Street, Guelph Map Website : https://www.ribfestguelph.com/

North Bay Blues Festival

When : 7:00pm, Saturday 2 September 2023 Where : Capitol Centre Location : 150 Main Street East, North Bay Map Website : https://capitolcentre.org/special-events/bluesfest-2023



Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-06-12-episode130-The-FOG-Blues-and-Brass-Band.mp3 (52 MB, 56m54s, episode 130)

Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 12 June 2023

Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.