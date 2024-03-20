CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 18 March 2024 with Sepehr Reybod and June Sung of the UofW Department of Theatre and Performance

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Show Notes

(A man with a moustache wearing a beige shirt and headphones smiles while sitting at a microphone)
Sepehr Reybod
(A woman with long hair wearing a brown watch cap and headphones speaks into a microphone)
June Sung

Bob Jonkman talks to script developer Sepehr Reybod and actor June Sung about the upcoming performance of Immolation, how the play was developed, the theme of the play, how it relates to current events, and how the play is structured to achieve the message it is trying to convey.

The interview starts at 3m50s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

(Silhouette of a man falling backwards into flames, red on a yellow background)

  • Immolation

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-03-18-episode155-Sepehr-Reybod-and-June-Sung-of-the-UofW-Department-of-Theatre-and-Performance.mp3 (53 MB, 57m43s, episode 115)

Index

Index in progress, stay tuned!


CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 18 March 2024 (YouTube Video)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

