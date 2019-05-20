CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Mondays 10 am - 12 Noon
CKMS Community Connections for 20 May 2019 with Senator Kim Pate

  • 0h22m00s: New Hamburg Mennonite Relief Sale
  • 0h35m00s: Waterloo Region Electric Vehicle Association (WREVA)
  • 0h44m35s: Theatre on the Edge Presents: The Benefit Show for the Ride to Conquer Cancer

The Honourable Kim Pate, Senator for Ontario

The Honourable Kim Pate

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-05-20.mp3 (109 MiBytes, 1h59m58s)

Bonus Footage!


YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 20 May 2019

Photo of the Honourable Kim Pate by Patar knight, CC BY-SA 4.0

