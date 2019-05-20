CKMS Community Connections for 20 May 2019 with Senator Kim Pate

Show Notes
- 0h22m00s: New Hamburg Mennonite Relief Sale
- Friday, 24 May 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm
Saturday, 25 May 2019 from 6:45am to afternoon
- Contact: NHMRS Chair, John Reimer at john.b.reimer@outlook.com or +1‑519‑498‑3620
- https://nhmrs.com/
- 0h35m00s: Waterloo Region Electric Vehicle Association (WREVA)
- Jaguar I-Pace Test Drive
Tues May 21 @ 6-8pm – Waterloo
- WREVA Meeting
Fri May 31 @ 7-9pm – Waterloo
- eMERGE EV Show
Sun June 2 @ noon-4pm – DT Guelph
https://emergeguelph.ca/event/emerge-ev-show-2/
- EV Car Show – Turtlefest 2019
Friday June 14 @ 5-9pm – Tillsonburg, ON
www.turtlefest.ca
- WREVA Contact: Mark Coughlan
@WREVAGroup
www.WREVA.ca
- 0h44m35s: Theatre on the Edge Presents: The Benefit Show for the Ride to Conquer Cancer
- Date: Thursday, June 6th, 2019, from 8:00-10:00 PM
- Online: https://www.toteimprov.ca/
- Contact: Joel Young – joelryoung@gmail.com
The Honourable Kim Pate, Senator for Ontario
- 1h04m38s: Introduction of The Honourable Kim Pate, Senator for Ontario
- Guarded Girls, a production of Green Light Arts
- Elizabeth Fry Society for the Regional Municipality of Kitchener/Waterloo https://www.cefso.ca/waterloo.html
- John Howard Society of Waterloo-Wellington https://johnhoward.on.ca/waterloo/us/
- Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council https://preventingcrime.ca/
- Community Justice Initiatives https://cjiwr.com/
- Bill C-83: An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act and another Act https://www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/BillDetails.aspx?Language=en&Mode=1&billId=10078426
Music
- 0h00m27s: Bed Rhythm — Lenoire
- 0h03m02s: All Night — Lenoire
- 0h07m05s: Malibu Nights — Rhye https://www.rhyemusic.com/
- 0h08m04s: Needed — Rhye
- 0h13m21s: Awake — Rhye
- 0h17m05s: Milosh is Crazy — Rhye
- 0h24m08s: Sunflower — ISA920 https://isa920.bandcamp.com/
- 0h25m33s: Always There — ISA920
- 0h29m22s: Homeless Mess — ISA920
- 0h37m49s: Give A Chance — Jesse Mac Cormack http://www.jessemaccormack.com/
- 0h41m34s: Passageway — Jesse Mac Cormack
- 0h46m20s: Splendour — Gesumm (Forest City Series) https://apersondisguisedaspeople.bandcamp.com/album/forest-city-series-vol-3
- 0h50m00s: MACH 5 SERAPHIM — SWARM TEEN (Forest City Series)
- 0h52m15s: Descend into the sun — JWMB3 (Forest City Series)
- 0h58m31s: December 2001 — Serena! Serena! (Forest City Series)
- 1h00m08s: Raven’s Song — Carla Bonnell https://www.carlabonnell.com/
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-05-20.mp3 (109 MiBytes, 1h59m58s)
Bonus Footage!
Photo of the Honourable Kim Pate by Patar knight, CC BY-SA 4.0