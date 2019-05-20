CKMS Community Connections for 20 May 2019 with Senator Kim Pate

Show Notes

0h22m00s: New Hamburg Mennonite Relief Sale Friday, 24 May 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturday, 25 May 2019 from 6:45am to afternoon Contact: NHMRS Chair, John Reimer at john.b.reimer@outlook.com or +1‑519‑498‑3620 https://nhmrs.com/

0h35m00s: Waterloo Region Electric Vehicle Association (WREVA) Jaguar I-Pace Test Drive

Tues May 21 @ 6-8pm – Waterloo WREVA Meeting

Fri May 31 @ 7-9pm – Waterloo eMERGE EV Show

Sun June 2 @ noon-4pm – DT Guelph

https://emergeguelph.ca/event/emerge-ev-show-2/ EV Car Show – Turtlefest 2019

Friday June 14 @ 5-9pm – Tillsonburg, ON

www.turtlefest.ca WREVA Contact: Mark Coughlan

@WREVAGroup

www.WREVA.ca

0h44m35s: Theatre on the Edge Presents: The Benefit Show for the Ride to Conquer Cancer Date: Thursday, June 6th, 2019, from 8:00-10:00 PM Online: https://www.toteimprov.ca/ Contact: Joel Young – joelryoung@gmail.com



The Honourable Kim Pate, Senator for Ontario

Music

0h00m27s: Bed Rhythm — Lenoire

— Lenoire 0h03m02s: All Night — Lenoire

— Lenoire 0h07m05s: Malibu Nights — Rhye https://www.rhyemusic.com/

— Rhye https://www.rhyemusic.com/ 0h08m04s: Needed — Rhye

— Rhye 0h13m21s: Awake — Rhye

— Rhye 0h17m05s: Milosh is Crazy — Rhye

— Rhye 0h24m08s: Sunflower — ISA920 https://isa920.bandcamp.com/

— ISA920 https://isa920.bandcamp.com/ 0h25m33s: Always There — ISA920

— ISA920 0h29m22s: Homeless Mess — ISA920

— ISA920 0h37m49s: Give A Chance — Jesse Mac Cormack http://www.jessemaccormack.com/

— Jesse Mac Cormack http://www.jessemaccormack.com/ 0h41m34s: Passageway — Jesse Mac Cormack

— Jesse Mac Cormack 0h46m20s: Splendour — Gesumm (Forest City Series) https://apersondisguisedaspeople.bandcamp.com/album/forest-city-series-vol-3

— Gesumm (Forest City Series) https://apersondisguisedaspeople.bandcamp.com/album/forest-city-series-vol-3 0h50m00s: MACH 5 SERAPHIM — SWARM TEEN (Forest City Series)

— SWARM TEEN (Forest City Series) 0h52m15s: Descend into the sun — JWMB3 (Forest City Series)

— JWMB3 (Forest City Series) 0h58m31s: December 2001 — Serena! Serena! (Forest City Series)

— Serena! Serena! (Forest City Series) 1h00m08s: Raven’s Song — Carla Bonnell https://www.carlabonnell.com/

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-05-20.mp3 (109 MiBytes, 1h59m58s)

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Footage!



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 20 May 2019

Photo of the Honourable Kim Pate by Patar knight, CC BY-SA 4.0